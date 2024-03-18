Peter Sagan undergoes second heart procedure, as Olympics nears

Peter Sagan will undergo a second heat procedure in the space of a few weeks after his return to training threw up further rhythm related issues with his heart.

The Slovakian former world champion had the first procedure three weeks ago in Italy after experiencing a tachycardic episode during a mountain bike event in Spain.

Sagan explained in a post on his Instagram account that he needed a second procedure after his return to training after the first brought further issues to light.

"While I was training on the rocky trails in Marseille, my heart hit a few bumps," he said. "Nothing to worry about, you could say that my heart needs a pit stop.

"I will undergo surgery next week and thanks to my friend, sports cardiologist Dr. Roberto Corsetti, I am sure I will be back in the saddle very soon."

Sagan retired from competing on the road at the end of last season and is currently solely focusing on mountain biking as he attempts to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

He is expected to fully step away from cycling after the games although his second surgery and spell on the side lines could potentially jeopardise his chances of qualifying.

The 33-year-old missed the last games in Tokyo due to injury. He was in the mix for a medal at the cross country event at the games in Rio in 2016 but a mechanical issue with his bike forced him out of the picture.

The initial issue with his heart sprung up after his heart rate exceeded 200 beats per minute during a recent MTB race in Valencia. Further testing revealed he had experienced episodes of tachycardia during extreme exercise. During the first procedure, doctors fitted Sagan with a monitor to track any irregularity with his cardiac rhythm after ruling out any other serious issues.

It is not currently known when Sagan will be able to return to competition this time round. Cycling Weekly approached his spokesperson for an update on the latest developments.

He recently announced that he had signed a deal with the Specialized factory racing MTB team for the 2024 season.

"It's nice to be part of this great team and structure. From our first pedal together on a Specialized bike in 2015 to now we haven't just been partners, we are good friends," Sagan said on social media.

"I look forward to hitting the trails in 2024 with our sleek new Epic8 and our new cool colours."