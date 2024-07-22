Peter Sagan finishes second in last ever professional race

Former three time road world champion was the runner up in the Slovakian national MTB championships on Sunday

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
inNews

Peter Sagan rode his final professional UCI race on Sunday at the Slovakian national mountain bike championships and finished second. 

The former three-time road world champion was initially expected to permanently retire from professional racing after the Paris Olympics. But as Slovakia did not qualify for the mountain bike cross-country event he has opted to immediately retire from competition due to recent health issues. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

