Peter Sagan tests positive for Covid for a second time
Three-time world champion and his brother, Juraj, have had their plans disrupted by virus
By Adam Becket published
Peter Sagan has tested positive for coronavirus a second time, along with his brother Juraj.
The Slovakian announced the news via his social media on Tuesday evening.
"My brother Juraj and I took Covid-19 tests which, unfortunately, came out positive. We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidance set by the relevant authorities. I'll keep you posted."
It is the second time both Sagans have tested positive for covid, they had the same result in early February 2021 during a privately organised training camp in Gran Canaria.
Last year's case came closer to the start of the season and meant his early-season form was affected, with Sagan missing Strade Bianche.
This time, the positive test means that the three-time world champion misses out on TotalEnergies' new kit launch, which was due to happen next week, and a team training camp.
Peter Sagan was due to wear his new team's colours for the first time at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, but that race has already been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Under French coronavirus rules, Sagan will have to isolate at his home in Monte Carlo for at least five days and provide a negative test.
He joined TotalEnergies on a two-year deal after five years at Bora-Hansgrohe. Speaking in November, he said: "We are going to build a team around me and this is what attracts me to the project. It’s pressure, sure, but it’s just been my routine for a long time. It was no different with my old teams.
"When I joined Bora-Hansgrohe in 2016, people also spoke of it as a small team. The real question concerning TotalEnergies is not knowing what kind of team it is at the time I speak to you, but what path it intends to take. I don’t care that they’re not currently on the WorldTour, I want to help it grow."
In November, Sagan was fined €5,000 by a Monaco court for violating a Covid-19 curfew last April and for injuring a police officer when he was stopped with his brother Juraj.
He apologised for the incident: "Regarding the news that appeared today related to the night of April 25th, I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies. It was an ugly experience that made me think profoundly and draw valuable lessons. I am truly sorry for this incident which will not happen again."
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Life through a lens on the Women's Tour
Writer James Shrubsall swapped his pen and paper for a camera and joined Simon Wilkinson at the Women's Tour last year
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tom Pidcock says he will be 'another step up this year'
Ineos Grenadiers star thinks he needs more results to be at same level as Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Peter Sagan expresses regret at incident with Monaco police: 'I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies'
Sagan was fined €5,000 for resisting arrest and injuring a police officer
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Peter Sagan fined after incident with Monaco police when breaking Covid-19 curfew
The Slovakian star's representative said that he feared he would be "forced to be vaccinated" against Covid
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Peter Sagan to make Team TotalEnergies debut at 2022 Vuelta a San Juan
He will race the seven-stage Argentinian race from January 30-February 6
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Peter Sagan confident ahead of TotalEnergies switch: 'We are going to build a team around me'
The Slovakian expressed his enthusiasm to race at the French-based, ProTeam level side
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Which riders have the biggest social media following?
From riders to teams and races, who has the biggest online presence?
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Five of the biggest transfer rumours in the men's peloton
Some big names could be in different kit for the 2022 season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Patrick Lefevere doesn’t want to sign Peter Sagan because of star rider’s entourage
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said he doesn’t want ‘a team within his team’
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Gaviria's run-in with a team-mate, confusion at the intermediate sprint, and Merlier's big win - don't miss these moments from the first sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published