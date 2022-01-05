Peter Sagan tests positive for Covid for a second time

Peter Sagan has tested positive for coronavirus a second time, along with his brother Juraj.

The Slovakian announced the news via his social media on Tuesday evening.

"My brother Juraj and I took Covid-19 tests which, unfortunately, came out positive. We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidance set by the relevant authorities. I'll keep you posted."

It is the second time both Sagans have tested positive for covid, they had the same result in early February 2021 during a privately organised training camp in Gran Canaria.

Last year's case came closer to the start of the season and meant his early-season form was affected, with Sagan missing Strade Bianche.

This time, the positive test means that the three-time world champion misses out on TotalEnergies' new kit launch, which was due to happen next week, and a team training camp.

Peter Sagan was due to wear his new team's colours for the first time at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, but that race has already been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Under French coronavirus rules, Sagan will have to isolate at his home in Monte Carlo for at least five days and provide a negative test.

He joined TotalEnergies on a two-year deal after five years at Bora-Hansgrohe. Speaking in November, he said: "We are going to build a team around me and this is what attracts me to the project. It’s pressure, sure, but it’s just been my routine for a long time. It was no different with my old teams.

"When I joined Bora-Hansgrohe in 2016, people also spoke of it as a small team. The real question concerning TotalEnergies is not knowing what kind of team it is at the time I speak to you, but what path it intends to take. I don’t care that they’re not currently on the WorldTour, I want to help it grow."

In November, Sagan was fined €5,000 by a Monaco court for violating a Covid-19 curfew last April and for injuring a police officer when he was stopped with his brother Juraj.

He apologised for the incident: "Regarding the news that appeared today related to the night of April 25th, I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies. It was an ugly experience that made me think profoundly and draw valuable lessons. I am truly sorry for this incident which will not happen again."