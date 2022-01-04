Vuelta a San Juan cancelled for second consecutive year amid rising COVID-19 cases

Organisers have cancelled the Vuelta a San Juan for the second year in a row due to rising COVID-19 cases across the world.

Local officials and race organisers announced on Monday that rising cases left them no option but to suspend the race as an international event, in order to keep everyone safe. However, organisers are still considering whether to host the Vuelta a San Juan in 2022 as domestic event with solely local teams.

A statement from race organisers read: “The organisation of the Vuelta a San Juan announces that, in light of the health situation in the world, the region, the country and the province due to COVID-19, and considering the various statistics that are known from the official entities, it has been decided to suspend the Vuelta a San Juan as an international event."

San Juan's sports secretary Jorge Chica explained further in a press conference, citing the health of the province's people the priority.

He said: “Throughout the health situation, the governor and government of the province have always had in mind that the priority is the health of the people of San Juan.

“It saddens those of us who love sport, but also because of the positive economic impact that these events have.”

Nine WorldTour teams were set to begin their seasons at the South American race, scheduled from January 30 to February 6. Among the riders confirmed to open their 2022 campaigns at the Vuelta a San Juan included 2020 winner Remco Evenepoel, Filippo Ganna, Elia Viviani, Peter Sagan and Richard Carapaz.

Now though, these riders will have to reschedule which events they are set to race in during the opening weeks of the season, creating some uncertainty within teams and especially with their calendars.

The Vuelta a San Juan's cancellation follows those of the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race in Australia, all of which fail to appear as a WorldTour event for the second successive year.