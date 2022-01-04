Drops-Le Col become Le Col-Wahoo for 2022

Drops-Le Col s/b TEMPUR is to be known as Le Col-Wahoo from this season, as American tech giants Wahoo Fitness join forces with the British clothing brand to support the team.

The squad will continue to be operated by Bob and Tom Varney, who founded Drops in 2015, but with new levels of investment.

Its aims include being on the startlist for the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes and joining the Women's WorldTour in 2023.

In a release, Tom Varney said: "We’re delighted to see both Le Col and Wahoo come together to back the team’s development and move us towards our goal of being the best in the world.

"We believe both Le Col and Wahoo are leaders of their respective fields and their support will be integral to the team and its riders getting to the WorldTour in 2023."

Riders who have passed through the team in the past include Alice Barnes, Tayler Wiles, and hour-record holder Joss Lowden, who has moved to the new Uno-X women's team for this season.

Yanto Barker, Le Col's founder, said: "For 2022 we are taking our partnership and support of the team to the next level — we have been developing some of the most advanced cycling kit possible and with the help of key riders in the team ensuring that this technology enables our riders to ride faster and further.

"Together with Wahoo, we will aim to ensure our backing not only supports the team but inspires the cycling community and encourages more women to race bikes."

It will be the first time that Wahoo has sponsored a team, rather than just supplying technology to pro cyclists. The US company make bike computers, heart rate monitors, and smart turbo trainers among other products.

"Wahoo’s partnership with the team is in direct alignment with our core values," Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia explained.

He continued: "These athletes demand the best equipment in order to allow them to reach top form and come into each race fully prepared. The Wahoo KICKR indoor training ecosystem, ELEMNT GPS computers, TICKR heart rate monitors, and Speedplay pedals are the best equipment available, and will greatly enhance all of the athletes’ performance this season, and for years to come."

Five new teams have joined the Women's WorldTour in 2022: Human Powered Health, formerly known as Rally Cycling; Uno-X; UAE Team ADQ; Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad; and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

There is one spot available for 2023, which Le Col-Wahoo are aiming for with their investment this year.