Peter Sagan expresses regret at incident with Monaco police: 'I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies'
Sagan was fined €5,000 for resisting arrest and injuring a police officer
By Ryan Dabbs
Peter Sagan has issued an apology for a series of offences which saw him fined €5,000 by a judge in Monaco's crown court.
The fine came after Sagan resisted arrest and injured a police officer on April 25 in the Mediterranean Principality. Police stopped the Slovakian rider because he was with his brother out driving at 12:30am, with Monaco imposing a curfew from 10pm-6am at the time.
Sagan's representative in court said that when the police tried to get him out of the car and escort him to the Princess Grace Hospital, he became agitated because he thought he would be "forced to be vaccinated" against Covid-19.
On top of the €5,000 fine, Sagan will have to pay €100 for breaking curfew, and €1,500 in civil charges.
Sagan has since taken to Instagram to issue an apology, claiming that he will learn from his mistakes and vowing that he won't act in the same way again.
He said: "Regarding the news that appeared today related to the night of April 25th, I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies. It was an ugly experience that made me think profoundly and draw valuable lessons. I am truly sorry for this incident which will not happen again."
A post shared by Peter Sagan (@petosagan)
A photo posted by on
The 31-year-old spent several hours in police custody after the incident, but he claims that he has no memory of the incident because he was allegedly intoxicated.
Just a month after the incident, Sagan claimed the points classification at the 2021 Giro d'Italia.
Sagan swiftly managed to put the ordeal behind him though, claiming a stage win as well as the cyclamen jersey in May at the 2021 Giro d'Italia. He will join UCI ProTeam Team TotalEnergies at the beginning of 2022 too, leaving Bora-Hansgrohe with whom he spent four years of his career.
The Slovakian rider is expected to make his debut next season at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, and is currently in South America after attending the race's presentation of the route.
-
-
Peter Sagan fined after incident with Monaco police when breaking Covid-19 curfew
The Slovakian star's representative said that he feared he would be "forced to be vaccinated" against Covid
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Pinnacle cycling shoes at Evans Cycles cost just £50 (but do compare to Black Friday deals elsewhere)
The Evans Cycles own brand option brings a low price to clipless riding
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Peter Sagan fined after incident with Monaco police when breaking Covid-19 curfew
The Slovakian star's representative said that he feared he would be "forced to be vaccinated" against Covid
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Peter Sagan to make Team TotalEnergies debut at 2022 Vuelta a San Juan
He will race the seven-stage Argentinian race from January 30-February 6
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Peter Sagan confident ahead of TotalEnergies switch: 'We are going to build a team around me'
The Slovakian expressed his enthusiasm to race at the French-based, ProTeam level side
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Which riders have the biggest social media following?
From riders to teams and races, who has the biggest online presence?
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five of the biggest transfer rumours in the men's peloton
Some big names could be in different kit for the 2022 season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Patrick Lefevere doesn’t want to sign Peter Sagan because of star rider’s entourage
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said he doesn’t want ‘a team within his team’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Gaviria's run-in with a team-mate, confusion at the intermediate sprint, and Merlier's big win - don't miss these moments from the first sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Bike that Peter Sagan gave to Pope Francis will be auctioned off for charity
The Slovakian met with the Pope during a trip to Vatican City in 2018
By Jonny Long •