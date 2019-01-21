Confirmed list of starters for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 14

The confirmed list of riders taking part in the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 14, is yet to be announced.

However, the organisers have revealed the 18 WorldTour teams and seven wildcards taking to the start line.

The wildcard teams are Confidis, Solutions Crédits, Delko Marseille Provence, Direct Énergie, Team Arkea-Samisc, Vital Concept – B&B Hotels, Roompot-Charles and Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team

Of the seven guest squads, eyes will be on Direct Énergie with their new signing Nikki Terpstra – who won the race in 2014. Team Arkéa-Samisc is expected to bring André Greipel, who was seventh in 2017.

Peter Sagan is the race’s defending champion, and is highly likely to line up as part of the Bora-Hansgrohe selection. Winner in 2017, Greg Van Avermaet, now rides for CCC Team and we expect to see him return to Roubaix.

Paris-Roubaix 2019 start list

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain-Merida

Bora-Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Deceuninck-Quick Step

EF-Education First

Groupama-FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Mitchelton-Scott

Team Dimension Data

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Wildcards teams:

Confidis, Solutions Crédits

Delko Marseille Provence

Direct Énergie

Team Arkéa-Samisc

Vital Concept – B&B Hotels

Roompot-Charles

Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team