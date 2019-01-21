Confirmed list of starters for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 14
The confirmed list of riders taking part in the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 14, is yet to be announced.
However, the organisers have revealed the 18 WorldTour teams and seven wildcards taking to the start line.
Of the seven guest squads, eyes will be on Direct Énergie with their new signing Nikki Terpstra – who won the race in 2014. Team Arkéa-Samisc is expected to bring André Greipel, who was seventh in 2017.
Peter Sagan is the race’s defending champion, and is highly likely to line up as part of the Bora-Hansgrohe selection. Winner in 2017, Greg Van Avermaet, now rides for CCC Team and we expect to see him return to Roubaix.
Paris-Roubaix 2019 start list
AG2R La Mondiale
Astana Pro Team
Bahrain-Merida
Bora-Hansgrohe
CCC Team
Deceuninck-Quick Step
EF-Education First
Groupama-FDJ
Lotto Soudal
Movistar Team
Mitchelton-Scott
Team Dimension Data
Team Jumbo-Visma
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
Wildcards teams:
Confidis, Solutions Crédits
Delko Marseille Provence
Direct Énergie
Team Arkéa-Samisc
Vital Concept – B&B Hotels
Roompot-Charles
Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team