Specialized announces partnership with FDJ-Suez after Demi Vollering signing

Specialized has announced a new partnership with women’s WorldTour team FDJ-Suez which will start in 2025.

With relationships with SD Worx-Protime and AG Insurance-Soudal in place, the American brand will now supply bikes to three teams on the WorldTour at the top level of women’s professional cycling.

The move also means that Dutch superstar Demi Vollering, winner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2023, will also remain on S-Works bikes after moving to the French team from SD Worx in October.

According to a press release from Specialized, the likes of Vollering and Juliette Labous will “benefit from top-tier cycling technology as well as Specialized’s expertise and support in developing high-performance bikes” next year.

"We are extremely proud to enter into this collaboration with Specialized, an undisputed leader in the cycling world," said FDJ team boss Stephen Delcourt. "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for our team to reach new heights by combining our strengths and expertise to achieve our ambitious goals.

"This is a relationship built on trust, driven by innovation, and dedicated to supporting the ambitions of our athletes and the sport of cycling as a whole."

In October, the team announced the end of an eight-year partnership with bike brand Lapierre. The switch came as the men's team, Groupama-FDJ, swapped from Lapierre to Wilier after 22 years with the French manufacturer.

Specialized's Scott Jackson said: "FDJ-SUEZ immediately impressed us with their dynamic international approach to racing, bold vision for the future and rich history in French cycling.

"Together, we look forward to elevating the future of women’s sport, driving innovation, and sharing our passion to pedal the planet forward."

The acquisition of Vollering in the autumn represented a massive coup for FDJ after SD Worx boss Danny Stam revealed in March that the Dutchwoman’s contract would not be extended.

"This is a great day and a new step for the team. Demi is an immense champion and we can't wait to work on her development and see her compete in the team's blue white and red jersey," Delcourt said in October when the signing of Vollering was confirmed.

"With our sponsors, FDJ and SUEZ, as well as our historical partners, we have been working for several years to build a competitive world team on a healthy and stable foundation. Let's ride."