Specialized announces partnership with FDJ-Suez after Demi Vollering signing

2023 Tour de France Femmes champion to stay on S-Works bikes after joining French team from SD Worx-Protime

FDJ-Suez&#039;s bike for 2025
(Image credit: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Specialized has announced a new partnership with women’s WorldTour team FDJ-Suez which will start in 2025.

With relationships with SD Worx-Protime and AG Insurance-Soudal in place, the American brand will now supply bikes to three teams on the WorldTour at the top level of women’s professional cycling.

