Demi Vollering officially joins FDJ-Suez from SD Worx-Protime

After months of speculation, the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner Demi Vollering has joined FDJ-Suez, the team has confirmed.

The Dutchwoman, who spent the past four seasons with SD Worx-Protime, will begin riding for the French team from 2025 onwards. She will join her new teammates on a training camp this autumn, and will remain with the team for two years, until the end of 2026.

In a press release shared on Monday, Vollering said she “immediately had a good feeling” after her first meeting with FDJ-Suez.

“I couldn't get the smile off my face,” she said. “I'm happy to be embarking on this adventure, to experience something new and to rediscover myself in this team. I've always liked the collective fighting spirit of FDJ-SUEZ and its attacking mentality during races. We're going to have a great team and I'm convinced that great things await us.”

Vollering’s departure from SD Worx-Protime was first rumoured in March this year, when team manager Danny Stam told GCN that the rider’s contract would not be extended.

The Dutchwoman finished this year as the second best cyclist in the UCI world rankings, behind her current teammate Lotte Kopecky.

She recently finished second in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, having won the Vuelta Femenina and finished second at the Tour de France Femmes this year.

In 2023, Vollering completed a historic treble at the Ardennes Classics, winning Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Commenting on the team’s new signing, FDJ-Suez general manager Stephen Delcourt said: “This is a great day and a new step for the team. Demi is an immense champion and we can't wait to work on her development and see her compete in the team's blue white and red jersey.

“With our sponsors, FDJ and SUEZ, as well as our historical partners, we have been working for several years to build a competitive world team on a healthy and stable foundation. Let's ride.”

Vollering is one of six new signings for FDJ-Suez for 2025, alongside Juliette Labous, Elise Chabbey, Ally Wollaston, Eglantine Rayer and Célia Gery.

At the end of this season, the team will lose three of its most successful riders in the retiring Olympic and world time trial champion Grace Brown, Marta Cavalli, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who is joining Canyon-SRAM.