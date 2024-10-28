Demi Vollering officially joins FDJ-Suez from SD Worx-Protime

27-year-old signs for French squad from 2025

Demi vollering
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

After months of speculation, the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner Demi Vollering has joined FDJ-Suez, the team has confirmed.

The Dutchwoman, who spent the past four seasons with SD Worx-Protime, will begin riding for the French team from 2025 onwards. She will join her new teammates on a training camp this autumn, and will remain with the team for two years, until the end of 2026.

