Specialized and Peter Sagan collaborate on beautiful new S-Works colours

The American brand's latest works of art are a triumph

Specialized and Peter Sagan have launched their latest collaboration, themed around “chasing rainbows”.

According to Specialized, the new collection captures Sagan’s two personalities: Overexposed and Underexposed.

The brand says that Overexposed shows his “star of the show” side, with loud silvers and rainbows whilst Underexposed represents his “below the radar” side with blacks, greys and rainbows. No doubt, it’s also homage to the fact that Sagan has won the world championships on numerous occasions.

The new collaboration is spread across most of Specialized’s S-Work’s road collection, including the Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, Specialized S-Works Venge, and Specialized Allez Sprint frameset.

The new Overexposed design looks particularly good on the S-Works Venge, which starts with a pale silver on the front end before meeting a dark silver on the rear. The S-Works logo is a neat reflective rainbow colour that pops from the frame.

The CLX 64 wheels are also detailed with a reflective, rainbow coloured Roval Sagan “chasing rainbows” inscription for extra bling.

Meanwhile, the ‘Underexposed’ collection looks much sleeker, but carries the same half and half design. The front end of the S-Works Tarmac Disc frameset is a dark gloss black with speckled iridescent rainbow colours.

On the rear half it meets a dark matte black which matches the d-shaped seatpost. The Specialized and S-Work’s logos are white and there’s a Bora-Hansgrohe sticker on the seat tube.

The collaboration is also across a number of accessories, including the Specialized S-Works Evade helmet (also equipped with ANGi), the S-Works 7 road shoes, turbo cotton tyres as well as a t-shirt and some socks.

Sagan Chasing Rainbow collection: bike prices

S-Works Tarmac Disc-Sagan Collection Overexposed Ltd bike- SRP £10,000.00

S-Works Venge Di2-Sagan Collection Overexposed Ltd bike- SRP £10,250.00

S-Works Tarmac Disc Frameset- Sagan Collection Mirror Ltd- SRP £3500.00

S-Works Venge Frameset- Sagan Collection Mirror Ltd- SRP £3900.00

Allez Sprint Disc Frameset- Sagan Collection Overexposed Ltd- SRP £1,350.00

Accessories prices: