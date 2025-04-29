What is the 'Red Bull KM' at the Giro d'Italia?: Everything you need to know about the 'groundbreaking' sprint for bonus seconds

The intermediate sprints will be rebranded at the Giro, with bonus seconds for the general classification on offer

The Red Bull Kilometre at the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

A daily intermediate sprint at the Giro d'Italia for bonus seconds will be known as the Red Bull KM this year, sponsored by the energy drink giant.

The Giro's organisers, RCS, have said it as a "groundbreaking" new feature, but it is in effect an intermediate sprint for extra seconds off the general classification.

