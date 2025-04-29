What is the 'Red Bull KM' at the Giro d'Italia?: Everything you need to know about the 'groundbreaking' sprint for bonus seconds

A daily intermediate sprint at the Giro d'Italia for bonus seconds will be known as the Red Bull KM this year, sponsored by the energy drink giant.

The Giro's organisers, RCS, have said it as a "groundbreaking" new feature, but it is in effect an intermediate sprint for extra seconds off the general classification.

Each day - apart from the individual time trials on stages two and 10 - will see the kilometre up to the day's bonus sprint designated as the Red Bull KM, with then six, four, and two seconds awarded on the line.

The Red Bull-branded kilometre will be a "gateway" to the intermediate sprint, RCS said.

"Since the Red Bull KM will be the only intermediate point of the race awarding bonus seconds for the overall standings - alongside the stage finish, where the winner gets a 10 seconds bonus - it will ignite fierce battles within the peloton," a statement from the organisers read.

Intermediate sprints for bonus seconds are nothing new in bike racing, with the Tour de France utilising them often. They have also featured in the Giro before; however, six seconds could be a huge boost for a rider, especially towards the beginning and the end of the race, if things are close.

"The fight for bonus seconds will be crucial from the very first stages in Albania when the standings are still tight," RCS said. "Featured in every sprint stage, the Red Bull KM will intensify the battle for the lead all the way to the grand finale in Rome. Just few seconds can overturn the predictions and change everything - like in 1948, when the winner of Il Giro d’Italia claimed victory by just an eleven-seconds margin.

"The Red Bull KM will motivate even more the teams to focus their strategies on breakaways and fight for the time bonuses," the statement continued. "At the same time, attackers and the main group will have an additional incentive to deliver excitement for fans watching the toughest race in the world, held in the most beautiful country."

Early in the race it might cause more of a fight to get in the day's break, as bonus seconds will be important in the battle for the pink jersey. Late on, if the top of the general classification is close, then it could be decided by these bonuses.

A Red Bull press release said: "Watch out in particular on the penultimate day of the Giro, when the battle for bonus points will be ignited on the dirt track 4.3km from the Colle delle Finestre GPM. Before the final catwalk in Rome, it's here that we'll find out who will be the winner of the coveted pink jersey."

The energy drinks company, which also sponsors Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as riders Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), promised an "incredible surprise" on the final day in Rome.