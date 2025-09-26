'It's crazy' – first ever British men's junior road world champion Harry Hudson to join Lidl-Trek Future Racing

18-year-old signs deal with WorldTour development squad off the back of historic victory in Kigali

Harry Hudson on the podium at the World Championships
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Harry Hudson had never been to Africa before this UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, but the 18-year-old made himself at home in the continent on Friday, making history for Great Britain.

There have been many great British male juniors in the 21st century, from Geraint Thomas to Sebastian Grindley, via Tom Pidcock, but none had ever stood on the top step of the podium after the junior road race at the World Championships until Friday.

Hudson, the junior national hill-climb champion, was the man to change that story, a step up from Grindley's silver in Zürich last year, and did so in dramatic fashion, attacking from 36km to go, and soloing to victory.

There was no plan for Hudson, a winner of junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the junior CiCLE Classic this year, to attack from that far out, it just happened that way, he explained.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1