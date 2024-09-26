'It was nothing us Brits can't handle' - Seb Grindley takes second in men's junior road race at World Championships in 'grim conditions'

British rider takes second road medal of Thursday as Italy's Lorenzo Finn wins in Zürich monsoon

Seb Grindley during the men&#039;s junior road race at the World Championships
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

It was really raining in Zürich on Thursday afternoon. Not spitting, not a shower, but proper, wet rain. The kind of rain which for many cyclists means not going outside at all, or at the very least starting to think about the turbo trainer.

For the riders of the men's junior road race at the World Championships, there was no simple option. Many looked colder than they had ever been coming through the mix zone post race, with lycra not really offering much protection to the biblical elements. Just 90 riders finished of 158 in the end, and those that did were soaked.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

