'I’ve heard stories of him head-butting walls - maybe that can be my trademark!' — meet the Grindley racing duo

Cyclist Seb Grindley and his athlete dad Dave
Seb Grindley is one of British cycling’s most exciting young prospects. Having only just turned 18, he is already a winner on the road and in the winter mud of cyclo-cross, in the UK and in Europe. He is not, however, the first Grindley to enjoy international success as a teenager. Seb’s dad, Dave, won a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympic Games in the 4x400 metres relay, and his time of 44.47 seconds, aged 19, at the Barcelona Games remains the fastest ever by a European teenager. Though he was ranked as the world’s second-best 400m runner in 1993, injuries stalled Dave’s highly promising career, and he retired from athletics in 1996 aged 24.

After hanging up his spikes, Dave Grindley started cycling with North Cheshire Clarion and raced road and cyclo-cross, achieving a second-cat licence. Having earned his flying stripes in 1997, Dave now pilots passenger planes for TUI as well as teaching trainees at Gatwick airport.

