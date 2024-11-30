The Specialized Evade is a racer's helmet, but I wear it for everything - and it's now up to 40% off

The Black Friday offers just keep on coming, and this comfortable aero lid is a corker

Michelle Arthurs Brennan wears the Evade for everything
(Image credit: Future)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

I've always appreciated the Specialized Evade. This is the third iteration of the much-loved lid, and I've been a firm follower from the start. If I'm honest, each one has left me slightly sad at the demise of the last, until I'd get my hands on one and realise the new model was vastly improved.

The S-Works Evade is a cycling helmet geared towards racing, with aerodynamics one of the primary considerations. However, it's also well-ventilated and - most importantly for me, since I no longer race - very comfortable.

UK: Specialized S-Works Evade 3 was £250 now £150 at Sigma Sports | Save 40%

US: Specialized S-Works Evade 3 was $299.99 now $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist

The Evade 3 is an aero helmet, with plenty of venting. It comes with built-in anti-rotational protection from MIPS, as well as a micro-dial fit with Specialized's own 'ANGi' safety tracking system ready fitted, this pairs with the Specialized Ride App to detect crashes.

