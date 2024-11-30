The Specialized Evade is a racer's helmet, but I wear it for everything - and it's now up to 40% off

I've always appreciated the Specialized Evade. This is the third iteration of the much-loved lid, and I've been a firm follower from the start. If I'm honest, each one has left me slightly sad at the demise of the last, until I'd get my hands on one and realise the new model was vastly improved.

The S-Works Evade is a cycling helmet geared towards racing, with aerodynamics one of the primary considerations. However, it's also well-ventilated and - most importantly for me, since I no longer race - very comfortable.

Racing is the focus for this helmet, and it's firmly created with road riding at front of mind. However, I've used it for gravel riding and commuting too, plus a bit of mountain biking, though in truth more coverage might be sensible if you're really testing the limits (I'm too much of a roadie for that, anyway).

The latest iteration of the S-Works Evade - the Evade 3, currently on offer - was last redesigned in 2022, with Specialized boasting a 10% improvement in ventilation and airflow, with no detrimental effect on aerodynamics. The design is the result of a lot of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling, plus testing in the US brand's own windtunnel.

Key changes include larger venting at the rear, which did make for a squarer shape. However, as per every new version of the Evade, whilst this divided opinion initially, on test it did remarkably well.

North American editor Rook in the Evade 3 (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

In her review of the S-Works Evade 3, North American editor Rook concluded: "It’s certainly the best Evade yet, and impressive in its combining of aero benefits with all-day wear comfort."

Overall, she scored the helmet 4.5/5, with price being one of the major reasons for it missing a full house. But, this Black Friday offer takes care of some of that.