Mischa Bredewold wins the overall at Itzulia Women after a brilliant defence on a nail biting final stage in San Sebastián

British rider Lauren Dickson takes a career best third overall

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Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx - Protime) celebrates on the podium after winning the general classification at the 5th Itzulia Women 2026, in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx - Protime) celebrates on the podium after winning the general classification at the 5th Itzulia Women 2026, in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing second in the two previous editions, Mischa Bredewold took the overall victory at the three day Itzulia Women on Sunday.

The SD Worx-Protime rider had led since winning stage one on Friday, but was forced on the defensive on the final climb, only catching a leading group only in the last kilometre of the final stage to secure victory. Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Premier Tech) was second, while first WorldTour rider, Lauren Dickson (FDJ United-SUEZ) was third.

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The 10km descent from the final climb back to the start and finish town of San Sebastián was a desperate one for Bredewold, and she managed to regain contact with the leading group only in the final 500m, finishing with the group to ensure victory.

Results

Itzulia Women - final general classification

1. Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, in 10:15:56
2. Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech, +21s
3. Lauren Dickson (Gbr) FDJ United-SUEZ, s.t.
4. Riejanne Markus (Ned) Liddl-Trek, +22s
5. Dominka Włodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team ADQ, +24s
6. Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, +29s
7. Évita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ, +36s
8. Usoa Ostolaza (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, +43s
9. Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ, s.t.
10. Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek, + 45s

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

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