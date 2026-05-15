How to watch the Giro d'Italia stage 7: TV details, free streams, time schedule, for the race's first GC day

As both the longest stage of the race, and its first GC day, you're not going to want to miss stage 17, and we have all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The seventh stage of the 2026 Giro d'Italia gets underway at 9:30am UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 16:10 BST.

Stage 7 measures 244 kilometres, making this stage the longest of the race so far, as well as the Giro's first summit finish and GC day. Beginning with a 51-kilometre loop along the coast from Formia, the race moves inland - and uphill. The following 133km is peppered with climbs before the final, punishing 80 kilometres.

This is where the race could be decided. After the 6.5% (max. 12%) ascent of Roccarso and the following uncategorised climbs of Serra Malvone and Passo San Leonardo, the real fight will come on the 13.6km-long winding ascent of the Blockhouse.

Rising at an average of 8.4% over 13.6km (with some sections reaching 14%), stage 7 offers the first mountaintop finish for GC contenders atop the highest massif in the Apennines.

Can I watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia for free?

You can stream Stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia for free in Australia, Italy and Switzerland:

Those abroad for stage 7 will need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia stage 7 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Unlock your stage 7 stream with NordVPN With super fast connections, multi-device support and able to unlock any platform, NordVPN is our favourite for streaming.



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Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in the UK

In the UK, stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia is being broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports and HBO Max. Coverage starts at 9am UK time.

Live streaming is available on HBO Max, with linear viewing on TNT Sports. Plans start at £25.99 per month, with rolling subscriptions available at £30.99.

How to watch stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia is divided across HBO Max and FloBikes.

HBO Max ($18.49/mon) will broadcast every moment in the US while FloBikes ($49.99/mon) will be your go-to in Canada.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 7 in Australia

In Australia, the full stage is being shown free and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Streaming is available at SBS On Demand, with linear viewing available on SBS Viceland.

Giro d'Italia stage 7 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) Italy (local) 10:50 CET 16:53 CET UK 09:50 BST 15:53 BST US 04:50 ET 10:53 ET Australia 18:50 AEST 00:53 AEST (Saturday)

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