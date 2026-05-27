'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' – Tour de France calls for 9,000 volunteers for UK Grand Départ in 2027

The organisers of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift UK Grands Départs in 2027 are looking for 9,000 volunteers to help run the events.

Applications have opened today to become a ‘JOY Maker’, the official name given to the volunteers, who will be tasked with “bringing the joy of cycling to fans and communities throughout the six stages”, according to an official release.

Anyone aged 16 or over on 1 April 2027 can apply, and has until the deadline of 1 September 2026 to do so.

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Volunteers will receive a free uniform. (Image credit: SWPix.com)

The men’s and women’s Tours de France will visit 10 host towns and cities across the UK in 2027. The men’s race will start in Edinburgh on 2 July, with a finish on stage one in Carlisle. It will then go from Keswick to Liverpool on stage two, and Welshpool to Cardiff on stage three.

The women’s race will open on 30 July in Leeds. Manchester will host the finish of stage one, as well as the start of stage two, which will run across the Peak District to Sheffield. Stage three will be held entirely in London, and will bring the race’s first-ever team time trial.

Volunteers can apply to help at specific stages, and will work in three role categories: race delivery, spectator support, and event operations. No prior experience of volunteering is required.

“This is a truly unique volunteering offer and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feel the buzz of being a part of a history-making event, while meeting new people and celebrating your local community,” said Tracy Power, who works for JOY, the UK Grand Départ’s social impact programme.

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“Whether you have volunteered before, are a regular on a bike or are completely new to volunteering and the world of cycling, everyone is welcome as a JOY Maker. We can't wait to have you join the team, help us celebrate the joy of cycling and showcase your communities through the Grand Départs.”

Applications are open now until 1 September 2026 and can be made through the UK Grand Départ website. Team leader interviews will take place this autumn, with role offers expected to be made in December. Training will then follow in early 2027.