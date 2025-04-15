ROUVY's augmented reality Route Creator platform is now available to everyone

Indoor cycling app ROUVY has rolled out a suite of new features aimed at giving riders more control over their training environment - chief among them, the public release of its new Route Creator tool. Potentially, this gives ROUVY users the power to be able bring their favourite holiday route home with them. Or take the local chain gang route, or favourite loops indoors, to ride or share them with friends wherever they are.

Previously available to a small test group, the feature allows users to record and upload real-world routes, which are then converted into 3D, rideable simulations within the ROUVY ecosystem.

The update marks a significant step in ROUVY’s ongoing effort to expand user personalisation and community-driven content. While the platform has long differentiated itself through its use of real-world video footage and augmented reality overlays, the Route Creator pushes things further - potentially enabling a global library of user-generated routes, recorded anywhere with a compatible GPS camera.

ROUVY's Route Creator takes real video and converts it into a virtual world. (Image credit: ROUVY)

Route creator tool

The Route Creator tool allows cyclists to upload GPS-linked video recordings - using devices such as a GoPro - and transform them into immersive indoor training experiences. ROUVY says its proprietary system reconstructs 3D spatial information from 2D video, allowing avatars and environmental details (like signage, gradient shifts, and finish lines) to be layered over the footage.

The company is pitching this as a way to let users bring their favourite local roads indoors, or share routes from remote parts of the world with the broader ROUVY community. How well the system handles things like gradient realism and visual consistency will be important, but the ambition is clear: to decentralise content creation without sacrificing quality.

For performance-focused riders who spend serious time on the trainer, the appeal is obvious - being able to ride a familiar loop mid-winter or recreate an upcoming race course at home could make for a more motivating and focused session.

Banners and crowds can be added to your world. (Image credit: ROUVY)

Alongside the Route Creator, ROUVY has introduced a refreshed Ride Screen and an updated Workout interface. Both now offer expanded customisation options, including configurable data fields and a cleaner visual layout. The Workout tool also gains a new Free Ride mode - allowing users to pedal without fixed cadence or power targets - as well as smoother resistance transitions during interval sessions.

These changes won’t alter the core function of the platform, but they may improve the day-to-day user experience for those who like to tweak and personalise their training metrics. The Free Ride update, in particular, feels like a welcome nod to less structured sessions or recovery rides, where predefined zones might be more of a hindrance than a help.

The new UI is cleaner, and more clear (Image credit: ROUVY)

Responding to community feedback, ROUVY has also overhauled its route discovery process. A new interactive map interface now allows riders to visually browse and select routes across the platform’s library of more than 1,500 augmented reality rides. The existing search function remains, but the added map layer should make it easier to uncover routes in new regions - or revisit old favourites with a more intuitive UI.

Combined with the Route Creator, this could signal a move toward a more dynamic and rider-shaped ROUVY experience, where discovery and creativity go hand in hand. While other platforms have leaned into game-style environments or studio-style workouts, ROUVY’s updates reinforce its focus on realistic, location-based rides.

The heatmap shows virtual routes around the real world. (Image credit: ROUVY)

These updates don’t reinvent ROUVY, but they do reinforce its position as one of the more grounded platforms in the indoor cycling space - less about avatars and gamification, more about realism and real roads. The Route Creator in particular could be an important shift, not just for ROUVY’s existing users, but for how rider-generated content is integrated into virtual training platforms as a whole.

Whether the tool lives up to its potential will depend on how seamless the upload-to-ride process is, and how well it integrates into the rest of the app. But the idea of mapping your own ride - then training on it in high-definition, complete with gradients and road features - is one that’s easy to get excited about.