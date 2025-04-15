ROUVY's augmented reality Route Creator platform is now available to everyone

Route Creator allows you to map out your home roads using a camera, and then ride them from your living room

Indoor cycling app ROUVY has rolled out a suite of new features aimed at giving riders more control over their training environment - chief among them, the public release of its new Route Creator tool. Potentially, this gives ROUVY users the power to be able bring their favourite holiday route home with them. Or take the local chain gang route, or favourite loops indoors, to ride or share them with friends wherever they are.

Previously available to a small test group, the feature allows users to record and upload real-world routes, which are then converted into 3D, rideable simulations within the ROUVY ecosystem.

