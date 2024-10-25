ITV Tour de France coverage in doubt after Warner Bros. Discovery signs exclusivity deal

There might be no more free-to-air cycling in the UK from 2026

The Tour de France peloton on stage 14
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
last updated
in News

The future of free-to-air Tour de France coverage in the UK is in doubt after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) signed an exclusivity deal with the race's organisers.

The French Grand Tour is currently shown on ITV4 and Eurosport/Discovery+ in the UK, but the deal announced on Friday appears to mean it will now solely be on the latter from 2026, which is a paid-for channel.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest