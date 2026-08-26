Brompton hide three golden tickets across London, and make bike hire free for one day

Folding bike manufacturer Brompton has hidden three golden tickets across London, with free bike hire in the city on Thursday 27 August.

The tickets gain the lucky winner free entry to the Brompton World Championship this September, which take place at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

In order to take part, riders will have to follow clues to discover a bespoke, factory-etched Brompton part hidden inside its Bike Hire lockers in the capital. Usually £5 to hire a Brompton for 24-hours, on 27 August, and also on the day of the World Championship, Saturday 5 September, it is free. There are 35 lockers in London, all with Bromptons waiting to make getting around the city easier.

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The competition will be launched on Thursday morning with the help of Johno Verity, the popular Instagram cyclist, who will be giving out clues on how to find the golden tickets, on his regular dawn ride.

The promotion runs from 25-28 August, with tickets found outside this window void, and only one prize is allowed per person. Each ticket must be claimed by emailing press@brompton.co.uk by 29 August sharing a photo of the unique prize. The prize is one free entry to the Brompton World Championship, plus race number and rider pack.

The Brompton World Championship will take place on Saturday 5 September. The big race begins with a Le Mans-style start, with competitors sprinting to their folded Brompton bikes before unfolding them and racing onto the circuit, with riders competing across ten qualifying heats before the fastest men and women progress to the championship finals.

Alongside the race, there will also be Brompton demonstrations and test rides, folding competitions, workshops, exclusive merchandise, as well as hospitality in the form of food and drink and entertainment.

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In 2025, riders from over 25 countries contested the BWC in Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross, but this year's event will see 650 competitors compete for the coveted crowns on the fast-paced circuit at Lee Valley VeloPark, which hosted the track cycling events during the 2012 Olympics.

New for this year are a four-person relay race, where fast-paced change overs should inject some jeopardy and entertainment into the mix for onlookers, and the Hydro Scrap Lap, a crowd-pleaser of a contest that celebrates the most creative and memorable rider of the day. Tickets and entry spots are available now.