Olympians and ex-WorldTour riders to race on streets of London this weekend

Provisional start lists revealed for rebooted City of London Nocturne races

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Ed Clancy at the Smithfield Nocturne
2015 and 2018 Nocturne winner Ed Clancy will take part in the charity pro-am event.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Olympians and former WorldTour riders are among the names on the start lists for the revived City of London Nocturne this weekend.

The criterium event, formerly known as the Smithfield Nocturne, is returning to the British racing calendar after eight years, with charity pro-am racing on Friday and elite criteriums on Saturday evening.

Named on the provisional start lists for the elite races are the current British criterium champions Cameron Mason (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Kate Richardson (Handsling Alba Road Development Team).

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There are also former WorldTour riders expected to compete in Ryan Gibbons, the former South African champion who rode for UAE Team Emirates and Lidl-Trek, and Alex Dowsett, the six-time British time trial champion and two-time Giro d’Italia stage winner who retired from Israel-Premier Tech at the end of 2022.

Gibbons is down to compete in the elite race, while Dowsett will take part in Friday’s charity pro-am team relay – an event in which 20 corporate teams will race with a pro rider.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy will also lead a pro-am team.

In the elite criteriums, British Olympic silver medallist Josie Knight will be part of an eight-rider DAS-Hutchinson squad in the women’s event. Likewise, Knight’s GB team-mate and recent Lincoln GP winner Ollie Wood, also an Olympic silver medallist on the track, will compete in the men’s event for Rapha Cycling Club.

The elite races at the City of London Nocturne are UCI events registered under the ‘CRTP - Pro Criterium’ classification – the same as the Tour de France Saitama and Singapore Criteriums – so do not award UCI ranking points.

Both events do, however, count towards the Rapha Super-League, a domestic points-based competition made up of eight marquee events. As such, many of Britain’s domestic teams will line up with full-strength squads.

The elite events will take place on a 1.3km closed road circuit, starting and finishing on Queen Victoria Street, near Bank Station. The women’s elite criterium will start at 8pm on 13 June, ahead of the men’s race at 9pm. Both will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The full provisional start lists for the elite criteriums are below.

Women's elite criterium start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Name

Team

1

Kate Richardson

Handsling Alba Development Team

2

Arabella Blackburn

Handsling Alba Development Team

3

Maddie Cooper

Handsling Alba Development Team

4

Anna Flynn

Handsling Alba Development Team

5

Beth Morrow

Handsling Alba Development Team

6

Amelia Tyler

Handsling Alba Development Team

7

Mari Porton

Handsling Alba Development Team

8

Isabel Sharp

Handsling Alba Development Team

9

Marith Vanhove

AG Insurance - Soudal

10

Leonie Bentveld

AG Insurance - Soudal

11

Nina Lavenu

AG Insurance - Soudal

12

Sophie Lewis

DAS - Hutchinson

13

Morven Yeoman

DAS - Hutchinson

14

Lucy Lee

DAS - Hutchinson

15

Tiffany Keep

DAS - Hutchinson

16

Ellie Parry

DAS - Hutchinson

17

Libby Smithson

DAS - Hutchinson

18

Aliyah Rafferty

DAS - Hutchinson

19

Josie Knight

DAS - Hutchinson

20

Lucy Glover

Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team

21

Amelia Cebak

Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team

22

Alice Colling

Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team

23

Elena Day

Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team

24

Lucy Glover

Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team

25

Joanna Tindley

Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team

26

Megan Barker

Rapha Cycling Club

27

Amy Perryman

Rapha Cycling Club

28

Peggy Knox

Airtox - Carl Ras Junior Women

29

Lucy Neatham

Brother UK - On Form

30

Amelia Staunton

Brother UK - On Form

31

Aalia Clay

camsmajaco

32

Zoe Roche

camsmajaco

33

Seren Thomas

camsmajaco

34

Eloise Ward

camsmajaco

35

Emily Jones

DRAFT

36

Anastasia Bowler

FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing

37

Jessica Morrish

FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing

38

Phoebe Roche

FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing

39

Charlotte Deykin

Jadan Glasdon pb Vive le Velo

40

Georgia Huddleston

Lea Valley CC

41

Emma Jane Hornsby

London Academy

42

Hope Inglis

London Academy

43

Grace Sargeant

London Academy

44

Esme Wiley

London Academy

45

Georgia Lancaster

Loughborough Lightning

46

Georgina Oakley

Loughborough Lightning

47

Isabel Darvill

O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes

48

Evie Smith

O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes

49

Xan Crees

OGT p/b USE

50

Hannah Bayes

Paralloy RT

51

Chloe Elvin

Paralloy RT

52

Millie Skinner

Paralloy RT

53

Erin Avill

Simpson Nouvelles

54

Megan Lloyd

Simpson Nouvelles

55

Isabella Newell

Simpson Nouvelles

56

Ella Tandy

Simpson Nouvelles

57

Freya Whiteside

Simpson Nouvelles

58

Sophie Holmes

The Hera Project

59

Daisy Taylor

The Hera Project

60

Honor Elliott

Row 59 - Cell 2

61

Isabella Escalera

Row 60 - Cell 2

62

Samantha Fawcett

Row 61 - Cell 2

63

Eleanor Roberts

Row 62 - Cell 2

Men's elite criterium start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

No.

Name

Team

100

Cameron Mason

Alpecin Premier Tech

101

Mathias Guillemette

Tudor Pro Cycling

102

Ryan Gibbons

Fly Cool Collective

103

James Jenkins

Rapha Cycling Club

104

Matthew Bostock

Rapha Cycling Club

105

Joshua Jones

Rapha Cycling Club

106

Jacob Vaughan

Rapha Cycling Club

107

Oliver Wood

Rapha Cycling Club

108

Alfie Amey

TEKKERZ CC

109

Alec Briggs

TEKKERZ CC

110

Paddy Chapman

TEKKERZ CC

111

Nimai Inniss

TEKKERZ CC

112

Benjamin Tuchner

TEKKERZ CC

113

Liam Hewitt

360cycling

114

Elliott Holt

360cycling

115

Tyler Lemmon

ASSOS UK Racing Team

116

William Gilbank

BCC Race Team

117

Thomas Lewis

BCC Race Team

118

Alwyn Frank

Brighton Mitre CC

119

Milo Wills

camsmajaco

120

Sam Walsham

Colina x Ciovita Racing

121

Jonty King

CRANKS Racing

122

Joshua Horsfield

Cycling Sheffield

123

Oliver Curd

DAS Richardsons

124

Cai Davies

DAS Richardsons

125

Frank Longstaff

DAS Richardsons

126

Olivier Mangham

DAS Richardsons

127

Matt Lloyd

DAS Richardsons

128

Thomas Adby

DRAFT

129

William Jewitt

DRAFT

130

Adam Lightfoot

DRAFT

131

Tom Williams

Edinburgh Bike Fitting RT

132

Tobias Dahlhaus

Foran CT

133

Thomas Doig

Foran CT

134

Oliver Hucks

Foran CT

135

Dom Jackson

Foran CT

136

Craig McAuley

Foran CT

137

Danylo Riwnyj

Foran CT

138

Thomas Dawtrey

GFTL

139

Gabriel Turner

GFTL

140

Mak Larkin

GMS Cycling Team Glabbeek

141

Thomas Mein

Hope Factory Racing

142

Declan Oldham

Hope Factory Racing

143

Seth Jackson

Hubo-Scott Cycling Team

144

Dylan Belton Owen

JAKROO Handsling Racing

145

William Truelove

JAKROO Handsling Racing

146

Jim Brown

L39ION of Los Angeles

147

Toby Langstone

LCRT

148

Toby Seely

LCRT

149

Ben Heap

London Dynamo

150

Alex Mutter

London Dynamo

151

Jack Crook

Moda RT

152

Sam Chaplin

Mypad Racing p/b ONDO Sports

153

Thomas Bowden

Nopinz RT

154

Harvey Thomas

Nopinz RT

155

Archie Peet

O'Neills Spirit Racing Team

156

Callum Laborde

Ornata Factory Racing

157

Joe Brown

Out Of Thin Air

158

Kaine Petrie

Primo RT

159

Tom Couzens

Ribble Hunt Racing

160

Jake Hales

Ride Revolution Coaching

161

Euan Campbell

Royal Air Force CA

162

Carl Jolly

Schils - Doltcini Racing Team

163

Matthew Rizzo-Naudi

Schils - Doltcini Racing Team

164

Joseph Yee

Seacroft Wheelers

165

Mohammad Ganjkhanlou

Stolen Goat 4Endurance

166

Matthew Bottomley

TAAP Kalas

167

Cameron McLaren

TAAP Kalas

168

Matthew Webber

TAAP Kalas

169

Cillian Lewis

Team Ohten

170

Noah Phillips

VC Londres

171

Matthew Wight

Verulam Megan's RT

172

Thomas Armstrong

Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli

173

Tim Shoreman

Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli

174

Mark Agent

Wold Top Pactimo

175

Max Sillifant

Wold Top Pactimo

176

Sam Andrews

Row 76 - Cell 2

177

Kishan Bakrania

Row 77 - Cell 2

178

Ross Birrell

Row 78 - Cell 2

179

Theo Clarke

Row 79 - Cell 2

180

Connor Sens

Row 80 - Cell 2

181

Conor White

Row 81 - Cell 2
Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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