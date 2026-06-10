Olympians and ex-WorldTour riders to race on streets of London this weekend
Provisional start lists revealed for rebooted City of London Nocturne races
Olympians and former WorldTour riders are among the names on the start lists for the revived City of London Nocturne this weekend.
The criterium event, formerly known as the Smithfield Nocturne, is returning to the British racing calendar after eight years, with charity pro-am racing on Friday and elite criteriums on Saturday evening.
Named on the provisional start lists for the elite races are the current British criterium champions Cameron Mason (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Kate Richardson (Handsling Alba Road Development Team).
There are also former WorldTour riders expected to compete in Ryan Gibbons, the former South African champion who rode for UAE Team Emirates and Lidl-Trek, and Alex Dowsett, the six-time British time trial champion and two-time Giro d’Italia stage winner who retired from Israel-Premier Tech at the end of 2022.
Gibbons is down to compete in the elite race, while Dowsett will take part in Friday’s charity pro-am team relay – an event in which 20 corporate teams will race with a pro rider.
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy will also lead a pro-am team.
In the elite criteriums, British Olympic silver medallist Josie Knight will be part of an eight-rider DAS-Hutchinson squad in the women’s event. Likewise, Knight’s GB team-mate and recent Lincoln GP winner Ollie Wood, also an Olympic silver medallist on the track, will compete in the men’s event for Rapha Cycling Club.
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The elite races at the City of London Nocturne are UCI events registered under the ‘CRTP - Pro Criterium’ classification – the same as the Tour de France Saitama and Singapore Criteriums – so do not award UCI ranking points.
Both events do, however, count towards the Rapha Super-League, a domestic points-based competition made up of eight marquee events. As such, many of Britain’s domestic teams will line up with full-strength squads.
The elite events will take place on a 1.3km closed road circuit, starting and finishing on Queen Victoria Street, near Bank Station. The women’s elite criterium will start at 8pm on 13 June, ahead of the men’s race at 9pm. Both will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.
The full provisional start lists for the elite criteriums are below.
Women's elite criterium start list
No.
Name
Team
1
Kate Richardson
Handsling Alba Development Team
2
Arabella Blackburn
Handsling Alba Development Team
3
Maddie Cooper
Handsling Alba Development Team
4
Anna Flynn
Handsling Alba Development Team
5
Beth Morrow
Handsling Alba Development Team
6
Amelia Tyler
Handsling Alba Development Team
7
Mari Porton
Handsling Alba Development Team
8
Isabel Sharp
Handsling Alba Development Team
9
Marith Vanhove
AG Insurance - Soudal
10
Leonie Bentveld
AG Insurance - Soudal
11
Nina Lavenu
AG Insurance - Soudal
12
Sophie Lewis
DAS - Hutchinson
13
Morven Yeoman
DAS - Hutchinson
14
Lucy Lee
DAS - Hutchinson
15
Tiffany Keep
DAS - Hutchinson
16
Ellie Parry
DAS - Hutchinson
17
Libby Smithson
DAS - Hutchinson
18
Aliyah Rafferty
DAS - Hutchinson
19
Josie Knight
DAS - Hutchinson
20
Lucy Glover
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
21
Amelia Cebak
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
22
Alice Colling
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
23
Elena Day
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
24
Lucy Glover
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
25
Joanna Tindley
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
26
Megan Barker
Rapha Cycling Club
27
Amy Perryman
Rapha Cycling Club
28
Peggy Knox
Airtox - Carl Ras Junior Women
29
Lucy Neatham
Brother UK - On Form
30
Amelia Staunton
Brother UK - On Form
31
Aalia Clay
camsmajaco
32
Zoe Roche
camsmajaco
33
Seren Thomas
camsmajaco
34
Eloise Ward
camsmajaco
35
Emily Jones
DRAFT
36
Anastasia Bowler
FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing
37
Jessica Morrish
FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing
38
Phoebe Roche
FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing
39
Charlotte Deykin
Jadan Glasdon pb Vive le Velo
40
Georgia Huddleston
Lea Valley CC
41
Emma Jane Hornsby
London Academy
42
Hope Inglis
London Academy
43
Grace Sargeant
London Academy
44
Esme Wiley
London Academy
45
Georgia Lancaster
Loughborough Lightning
46
Georgina Oakley
Loughborough Lightning
47
Isabel Darvill
O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
48
Evie Smith
O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
49
Xan Crees
OGT p/b USE
50
Hannah Bayes
Paralloy RT
51
Chloe Elvin
Paralloy RT
52
Millie Skinner
Paralloy RT
53
Erin Avill
Simpson Nouvelles
54
Megan Lloyd
Simpson Nouvelles
55
Isabella Newell
Simpson Nouvelles
56
Ella Tandy
Simpson Nouvelles
57
Freya Whiteside
Simpson Nouvelles
58
Sophie Holmes
The Hera Project
59
Daisy Taylor
The Hera Project
60
Honor Elliott
|Row 59 - Cell 2
61
Isabella Escalera
|Row 60 - Cell 2
62
Samantha Fawcett
|Row 61 - Cell 2
63
Eleanor Roberts
|Row 62 - Cell 2
Men's elite criterium start list
No.
Name
Team
100
Cameron Mason
Alpecin Premier Tech
101
Mathias Guillemette
Tudor Pro Cycling
102
Ryan Gibbons
Fly Cool Collective
103
James Jenkins
Rapha Cycling Club
104
Matthew Bostock
Rapha Cycling Club
105
Joshua Jones
Rapha Cycling Club
106
Jacob Vaughan
Rapha Cycling Club
107
Oliver Wood
Rapha Cycling Club
108
Alfie Amey
TEKKERZ CC
109
Alec Briggs
TEKKERZ CC
110
Paddy Chapman
TEKKERZ CC
111
Nimai Inniss
TEKKERZ CC
112
Benjamin Tuchner
TEKKERZ CC
113
Liam Hewitt
360cycling
114
Elliott Holt
360cycling
115
Tyler Lemmon
ASSOS UK Racing Team
116
William Gilbank
BCC Race Team
117
Thomas Lewis
BCC Race Team
118
Alwyn Frank
Brighton Mitre CC
119
Milo Wills
camsmajaco
120
Sam Walsham
Colina x Ciovita Racing
121
Jonty King
CRANKS Racing
122
Joshua Horsfield
Cycling Sheffield
123
Oliver Curd
DAS Richardsons
124
Cai Davies
DAS Richardsons
125
Frank Longstaff
DAS Richardsons
126
Olivier Mangham
DAS Richardsons
127
Matt Lloyd
DAS Richardsons
128
Thomas Adby
DRAFT
129
William Jewitt
DRAFT
130
Adam Lightfoot
DRAFT
131
Tom Williams
Edinburgh Bike Fitting RT
132
Tobias Dahlhaus
Foran CT
133
Thomas Doig
Foran CT
134
Oliver Hucks
Foran CT
135
Dom Jackson
Foran CT
136
Craig McAuley
Foran CT
137
Danylo Riwnyj
Foran CT
138
Thomas Dawtrey
GFTL
139
Gabriel Turner
GFTL
140
Mak Larkin
GMS Cycling Team Glabbeek
141
Thomas Mein
Hope Factory Racing
142
Declan Oldham
Hope Factory Racing
143
Seth Jackson
Hubo-Scott Cycling Team
144
Dylan Belton Owen
JAKROO Handsling Racing
145
William Truelove
JAKROO Handsling Racing
146
Jim Brown
L39ION of Los Angeles
147
Toby Langstone
LCRT
148
Toby Seely
LCRT
149
Ben Heap
London Dynamo
150
Alex Mutter
London Dynamo
151
Jack Crook
Moda RT
152
Sam Chaplin
Mypad Racing p/b ONDO Sports
153
Thomas Bowden
Nopinz RT
154
Harvey Thomas
Nopinz RT
155
Archie Peet
O'Neills Spirit Racing Team
156
Callum Laborde
Ornata Factory Racing
157
Joe Brown
Out Of Thin Air
158
Kaine Petrie
Primo RT
159
Tom Couzens
Ribble Hunt Racing
160
Jake Hales
Ride Revolution Coaching
161
Euan Campbell
Royal Air Force CA
162
Carl Jolly
Schils - Doltcini Racing Team
163
Matthew Rizzo-Naudi
Schils - Doltcini Racing Team
164
Joseph Yee
Seacroft Wheelers
165
Mohammad Ganjkhanlou
Stolen Goat 4Endurance
166
Matthew Bottomley
TAAP Kalas
167
Cameron McLaren
TAAP Kalas
168
Matthew Webber
TAAP Kalas
169
Cillian Lewis
Team Ohten
170
Noah Phillips
VC Londres
171
Matthew Wight
Verulam Megan's RT
172
Thomas Armstrong
Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli
173
Tim Shoreman
Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli
174
Mark Agent
Wold Top Pactimo
175
Max Sillifant
Wold Top Pactimo
176
Sam Andrews
|Row 76 - Cell 2
177
Kishan Bakrania
|Row 77 - Cell 2
178
Ross Birrell
|Row 78 - Cell 2
179
Theo Clarke
|Row 79 - Cell 2
180
Connor Sens
|Row 80 - Cell 2
181
Conor White
|Row 81 - Cell 2
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
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