Olympians and ex-WorldTour riders to race on streets of London this weekend

Olympians and former WorldTour riders are among the names on the start lists for the revived City of London Nocturne this weekend.

The criterium event, formerly known as the Smithfield Nocturne, is returning to the British racing calendar after eight years, with charity pro-am racing on Friday and elite criteriums on Saturday evening.

Named on the provisional start lists for the elite races are the current British criterium champions Cameron Mason (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Kate Richardson (Handsling Alba Road Development Team).

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

There are also former WorldTour riders expected to compete in Ryan Gibbons, the former South African champion who rode for UAE Team Emirates and Lidl-Trek, and Alex Dowsett, the six-time British time trial champion and two-time Giro d’Italia stage winner who retired from Israel-Premier Tech at the end of 2022.

Gibbons is down to compete in the elite race, while Dowsett will take part in Friday’s charity pro-am team relay – an event in which 20 corporate teams will race with a pro rider.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy will also lead a pro-am team.

In the elite criteriums, British Olympic silver medallist Josie Knight will be part of an eight-rider DAS-Hutchinson squad in the women’s event. Likewise, Knight’s GB team-mate and recent Lincoln GP winner Ollie Wood, also an Olympic silver medallist on the track, will compete in the men’s event for Rapha Cycling Club.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The elite races at the City of London Nocturne are UCI events registered under the ‘CRTP - Pro Criterium’ classification – the same as the Tour de France Saitama and Singapore Criteriums – so do not award UCI ranking points.

Both events do, however, count towards the Rapha Super-League, a domestic points-based competition made up of eight marquee events. As such, many of Britain’s domestic teams will line up with full-strength squads.

The elite events will take place on a 1.3km closed road circuit, starting and finishing on Queen Victoria Street, near Bank Station. The women’s elite criterium will start at 8pm on 13 June, ahead of the men’s race at 9pm. Both will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The full provisional start lists for the elite criteriums are below.

Women's elite criterium start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Name Team 1 Kate Richardson Handsling Alba Development Team 2 Arabella Blackburn Handsling Alba Development Team 3 Maddie Cooper Handsling Alba Development Team 4 Anna Flynn Handsling Alba Development Team 5 Beth Morrow Handsling Alba Development Team 6 Amelia Tyler Handsling Alba Development Team 7 Mari Porton Handsling Alba Development Team 8 Isabel Sharp Handsling Alba Development Team 9 Marith Vanhove AG Insurance - Soudal 10 Leonie Bentveld AG Insurance - Soudal 11 Nina Lavenu AG Insurance - Soudal 12 Sophie Lewis DAS - Hutchinson 13 Morven Yeoman DAS - Hutchinson 14 Lucy Lee DAS - Hutchinson 15 Tiffany Keep DAS - Hutchinson 16 Ellie Parry DAS - Hutchinson 17 Libby Smithson DAS - Hutchinson 18 Aliyah Rafferty DAS - Hutchinson 19 Josie Knight DAS - Hutchinson 20 Lucy Glover Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 21 Amelia Cebak Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 22 Alice Colling Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 23 Elena Day Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 24 Lucy Glover Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 25 Joanna Tindley Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 26 Megan Barker Rapha Cycling Club 27 Amy Perryman Rapha Cycling Club 28 Peggy Knox Airtox - Carl Ras Junior Women 29 Lucy Neatham Brother UK - On Form 30 Amelia Staunton Brother UK - On Form 31 Aalia Clay camsmajaco 32 Zoe Roche camsmajaco 33 Seren Thomas camsmajaco 34 Eloise Ward camsmajaco 35 Emily Jones DRAFT 36 Anastasia Bowler FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing 37 Jessica Morrish FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing 38 Phoebe Roche FTP-Fulfil The Potential-Racing 39 Charlotte Deykin Jadan Glasdon pb Vive le Velo 40 Georgia Huddleston Lea Valley CC 41 Emma Jane Hornsby London Academy 42 Hope Inglis London Academy 43 Grace Sargeant London Academy 44 Esme Wiley London Academy 45 Georgia Lancaster Loughborough Lightning 46 Georgina Oakley Loughborough Lightning 47 Isabel Darvill O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 48 Evie Smith O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 49 Xan Crees OGT p/b USE 50 Hannah Bayes Paralloy RT 51 Chloe Elvin Paralloy RT 52 Millie Skinner Paralloy RT 53 Erin Avill Simpson Nouvelles 54 Megan Lloyd Simpson Nouvelles 55 Isabella Newell Simpson Nouvelles 56 Ella Tandy Simpson Nouvelles 57 Freya Whiteside Simpson Nouvelles 58 Sophie Holmes The Hera Project 59 Daisy Taylor The Hera Project 60 Honor Elliott Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Isabella Escalera Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Samantha Fawcett Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Eleanor Roberts Row 62 - Cell 2

Men's elite criterium start list