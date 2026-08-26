£30 million needed for 2027 Tour de France British Grands Départs legacy, leaders say

Thirty million pounds is needed in order to deliver a lasting legacy from the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes' British Grands Départs next year, a group of cycling and civic leaders has said.

In an open letter to the UK prime minister, Andy Burnham, sent on Wednesday, the leaders of British Cycling, Grand Départ GB 2027, Scottish Cycling, Beicio Cymru, and representatives of key start and finishes for the Grand Départs have called for £30 million of government funding to seize the opportunity created by the Tours starting in Britain.

They write: "We are calling for targeted capital investment in communities that need it most – places where demand is high but market failure has prevented provision. A £30 million government investment would create safe, accessible places to ride, helping people improve their health, build confidence on a bike, connect with others in their community, and access an affordable form of transport at a time when many households continue to face cost-of-living pressures.

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"The investment would also turbocharge our wider legacy plans, extending their reach, accelerating their impact and ensuring benefits are felt for generations to come."

The men’s and women’s Tours de France will visit 10 host towns and cities across Britain in 2027, as the two races start in the same country outside of France for the first time. The men’s race will start in Edinburgh on 2 July, with a finish on stage one in Carlisle. It will then go from Keswick to Liverpool on stage two, and Welshpool to Cardiff on stage three.

The women’s race will open on 30 July in Leeds. Manchester will host the finish of stage one, as well as the start of stage two, which will run across the Peak District to Sheffield. Stage three will be held entirely in London, and will bring the race’s first-ever team time trial.

The open letter reads: "We have a pipeline of investable projects ready to deliver, many linked to Tour de France host cities and regions, in areas of high deprivation, ensuring a meaningful and visible legacy from this major event. We are also confident that Government investment would unlock significant match funding.

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"Manchester City Council, host of the Tour de France Femmes, and Edinburgh City Council, host of the Tour de France, have already ringfenced capital funding that could be deployed alongside Government support. This would create tangible benefits quickly, with the Tour de France Grand Départs 2027 providing an unparalleled platform to showcase these success stories to audiences across the UK and around the world."

British Cycling aims to build on the original Places to Ride programme, which was supported by £15 million of government funding between 2019 and 2024. It supported more than 150 projects across England, generating almost £268 million in social value and an estimated £32.9 million in NHS savings, according to the organisation.

"We know the demand is there, and the opportunity is significant," the letter reads. "We would like to request a meeting with you and your team to present our business case at the earliest convenience, and explore how, together, we can capitalise on this unique opportunity."

Lee Gibbons, the interim CEO of British Cycling, said: "The Tour de France Grand Départs in 2027 represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to inspire millions of people and showcase Britain to the world.

"We want to ensure the legacy extends far beyond the race itself. Investment in safe and accessible places to ride would help more people enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits of cycling while creating healthier and more connected communities."