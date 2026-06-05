'Vibes are high' - Modern Adventure scores a breakout GC victory in Wallonie
After two stage wins, Ben Oliver takes home the Overall Classification and the Points jersey
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling has clinched its first major GC victory in Europe with sprinter Ben Oliver powering to another stage win and the overall title at the Tour de Wallonie.
Oliver, a former crit racer from New Zealand, out-muscled a group of five in the fifth and final stage in Aubel, Belgium.
After an undulating and rainy stage, Arnaud de Lie [Lotto-Intermarché] and Oliver, both GC contenders, went head-to-head after surviving a big crash in the final 150 metres.
With Oliver coming out ahead, he claims the biggest win yet for the new American team, taking home both the points jersey and the overall title.
"It's insane to get my first pro win, and then a GC for a five-day race in Belgium is absolutely incredible. On the new American team, vibes are super high, and it's just a wicked team to be a part of," said Oliver post-race.
The GC battle was an extremely tight one, with Oliver trailing behind American Riley Sheehan (NSN Cycling team) by just 3 seconds going into the final. De Lie at his heels with the same time. Only a win would secure the GC victory.
As the stage neared its finale, a big crash halted most of the peloton with only five riders contesting the finish: Oliver, De Lie, Killian Théot (Van Rysel-Roubaix), Anders Foldager (Jayco-AlUla) and Daan Depuydt (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions). Sheehan was among those who crashed hard in the final bend.
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In the end, Oliver claimed the GC by a mere 2 seconds over Sheehan with De Lie rounding out the GC podium, trailing by a mere 5 seconds behind Oliver.
The victory represents a huge milestone in Modern Adventure Pro Cycling’s debut season. The team was founded by former professional rider George Hincapie with the ambition of building a long-term pathway for American riders and reaching the Tour de France within five years.
Earlier this season, the team helped Samuel Flórez secure a stage win and the best young rider’s jersey at the Tour of the Gila. And in South Africa, Stefan de Bod claimed the national time trial title in January.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
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