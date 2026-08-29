Bryan Coquard claims first-ever Grand Tour win on stage eight of the Vuelta, as Tadej Pogačar abandons the race

Bryan Coquard has claimed his first-ever Grand Tour stage win after a chaotic finale to stage eight.

Despite an uneventful start, the race’s final 30 kilometres were marred with crashes - including one which saw race leader Tadej Pogačar abandon the race, and another in the final 500 metres, taking some sprinters out of contention.

Visma-Lease a Bike had been open about their ambitions to secure a third stage win with Matthew Brennan, with Wout van Aert positioning Christophe Laporte, but Brennan caught up behind.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Coquard, though, seized his opportunity. Pouncing out from Jordi Meeus’ (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) wheel, he threw his bike to the line, giving him that final, crucial advantage. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) finished second, with Meeus third.

“I waited a lot of time for this victory,” said Coquard in an interview with TNT Sports after the race. “13 years. I finished second lots of times in Grand Tours, and I am 34 years old. I’m so proud, and very happy.”

Coquard praised the efforts of his team, which had worked hard to position him in the final five kilometres. “After, I just follow Alexis [Renard], and at 500 metres I look at Jordi Meeus —I know he is very fast in this type of finish— and I wait…I do my effort at the good moment with aspiration, and yeah – I’m very happy.”

“I’m fast again,” he added.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brennan, who finished 10th, was evidently unhappy with the finale. “A lot of people thought they were superheroes today,” he said after the race. “I’m willing to risk it a little bit, but I guess some people are happy to fall off for the risk of the win. I’m not super comfortable with that.

“The team tried their best, and I tried to follow Christophe, but in the end, these people were too aggressive for my liking. I lost a wheel, and then I couldn’t really go from any good place. I tried to get back, but then you’re not really in the position to sprint,” he added of his own performance. “We can always try again.”

Today’s 171-kilometre flat stage started in Puҫol, just north of Valencia, winding south to the beach resort of Xeraco.

With tomorrow’s 4,900-metre mountain stage ahead and no hills to tempt breakaway challengers —except Burgos Burpellet BH’s Sinuhé Fernandez— it looked to be an quiet day of racing. But how wrong we were.

In the end, the day would be defined by its crashes. Its first came before the stage even started, causing the race to set off behind schedule, but with riders thankfully unharmed.

A later crash, with 31 kilometres remaining, would change the course of the race altogether. Unbalanced by what appeared to be a stone on the road, race leader Pogačar fell heavily, bringing a number of other riders down with him.

Evidently in pain, he attempted to remount his bike, before shaking his head. Instead, Pogačar was led towards an ambulance with his arm in a sling and driven to hospital – and his race, unfortunately, was put to a premature end.

Enric Mas (Movistar Team) now wears the leader’s jersey —although he declined to wear it at the podium ceremony— with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) in second place, and Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) third. The race, it seems, is suddenly all to play for.

Wout van Aert, meanwhile, cemented his lead on the green jersey by claiming 20 points at the intermediate sprint, and Andrea Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) retains polkadots.

VUELTA A ESPANA 2026, STAGE EIGHT: PUҪOL > XERACO, 171KM

1. Byran Coquard (Fra) Cofidis, in 3:47:06

2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

3. Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

4. Ben Turner (UK) Netcompany INEOS

5. Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Team

6. Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana

7. Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team

9. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

10. Matthew Brennan (UK) Visma-Lease a Bike

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE EIGHT

1. Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team, in 23:23:33

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:00

3. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +1:11

4. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +2:15

5. Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany-Ineos, +2:16

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, +2:22

7. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +3:27

8. Harold Tejada (Col) XDS-Astana, +3:56

9. Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +5:39

10. Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, +6:04