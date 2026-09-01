Tour de France stage winners, world champions and more: Tour of Britain Men 2026 start list

It's always a big moment for any bike race fan when top-flight racing comes to your home country, and the Brits have been spoiled of late, first with the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and now, beginning on Wednesday in Lincoln, the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men too.

UK fans will have the chance to see some of the world's best bike racing talent in their home race, which runs for five stages until Sunday. The line-up includes Tour de France stage winners Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), world champions past and present in the form of new MTB champ Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) and multiple time trial champ Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos).

There will also be the annual appearance from a Great Britain national team, led by Ben Wiggins, and the race also offers a welcome opportunity for the numerous Continental-level teams lining up to race against the world's best.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Here is the full start list as it currently stands. The race begins on Wednesday 2 September in Lincoln, running to Sunday in the south of Scotland.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Mikkel Bjerg (Den, 27)

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra, 30)

Felix Großschartner (Aut, 32)

Nils Politt (Ger, 32)

Tim Wellens (Bel, 35)

Florian Vermeersch (Bel, 27)

Decathlon CMA CGM

Olav Kooij (Ned, 24)

Cees Bol (Ned, 30)

Stan Dewulf (Bel, 29)

Robbe Ghys (Bel, 29)

Daan Hoole (Ned, 27)

Noa Isidore (Fra, 21)

Émilien Jacquelin (Fra, 24)

Netcompany-Ineos

Filippo Ganna (Ita, 30)

Kim Heiduk (Ger, 26)

Artem Shmidt (Usa, 22)

Ben Swift (Gbr, 38)

Connor Swift (Gbr, 30)

Sam Welsford (Aus, 30)

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Soudal Quick-Step

Jasper Stuyven (Bel, 34)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned, 29)

Laurenz Rex (Bel, 26)

Tim Merlier (Bel, 33)

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel, 26)

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned, 34)

NSN Cycling

Ryan Mullen (Irl, 32)

Alessandro Pinarello (Ita, 23)

Dion Smith (Nzl, 33)

Jake Stewart (Gbr, 26)

Ethan Vernon (Gbr, 25)

Pinarello Q36.5

Tom Pidcock (Gbr, 27)

Sjoerd Bax (Ned, 30)

Mark Donovan (Gbr, 27)

Emīls Liepiņš (Lat, 33)

Kamil Małecki (Pol, 28)

Xandro Meurisse (Bel, 34)

Matteo Moschetti (Ita, 30)

Tudor Pro Cycling

Rick Pluimers (Ned, 25)

Matteo Trentin (Ita, 37)

Yannis Voisard (Che, 28)

Robin Donzé (Che, 22)

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Ian López (Usa, 22)

Brody McDonald (Usa, 23)

Riley Pickrell (Can, 25)

Mark Stewart (Gbr, 30)

Paul Wright (Nzl, 28)

Flanders-Baloise

Siebe Deweirdt (Bel, 24)

Tom Crabbe (Bel, 21)

Brem Deman (Bel, 25)

Elias Maris (Bel, 25)

Henri Vandenabeele (Bel, 26)

Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel, 23)

Ward Vanhoof (Bel, 31)

Great Britain

Ben Wiggins (Gbr, 21)

Elliot Rowe (Gbr, 20)

William Smith (Gbr, 22)

Jacob Bush (Gbr, 21)

Matthew Bostock (Gbr, 29)

Oliver Wood (Gbr, 30)

United Shipping

János Pelikán (Hun, 31)

Erik Fetter (Hun, 26)

Veljko Stojnić (Srb, 27)

Tomáš Přidal (Cze, 22)

Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre, 23)

Tarteletto-Isorex

Gianni Marchand (Bel, 36)

Timothy Dupont (Bel, 38)

Yorben Lauryssen (Bel, 24)

Lennert Teugels (Bel, 33)

Joppe Sterck (Bel, 22)

Jonah Killy (Usa, 23)

Jelle Vermoote (Bel, 24)

Bike Aid

Oliver Mattheis (Ger, 31)

Kristiāns Belohvoščiks (Lat, 24)

Lennard Sternsdorff (Ger, 21)

Victor Vidal (Fra, 27)

Karl Hall (Ger, 22)

Oscar Schempp (Ger, 21)

Lucky Sport

Hjalmar Klyver (Swe, 25)

Teodor De Luca (Swe, 20)

Frank Aron Ragilo (Est, 22)

Axel Källberg (Swe, 22)

Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor, 22)

Vilmer Ekman (Swe, 19)

Storck-MRW Bau

Matt Walls (Gbr, 28)

Edgar David Cadena (Mex, 26)

Alvaro Sagrado (Esp, 25)

Noé Ury (Lux, 22)

Robin Kull (Che, 24)

Lennart Voege (Ger, 26)

St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93

Lucas Bénéteau (Fra, 24)

Axel Bouquet (Fra, 20)

Thomas Champion (Fra, 27)

Théo Delacroix (Fra, 27)

Romain Cardis (Fra, 33)

Yohann Simon (Fra, 24)

APS Pro Cycling-Cadence Cyclery

Andrew Lydic (Usa, 24)

Adam Lewis (Gbr, 30)

Conn McDunphy (Irl, 29)Patrick Welch (Usa, 25)

Ronan O'Connor (Irl, 22)

Liam Flanagan (Usa, 26)

Cian Keogh (Irl, 27)

BHS-PL Beton Bornholm

Marcus Sander Hansen (Den, 26)

Emil Schandorff Iwersen (Den, 24)

Asger Røjbek Sørensen (Den, 23)

Boas Lysgaard (Den, 21)

Victor Johannsen (Den, 20)