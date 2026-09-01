Tour de France stage winners, world champions and more: Tour of Britain Men 2026 start list
All the riders you can expect to see lining up at the start in Lincoln on Wednesday
It's always a big moment for any bike race fan when top-flight racing comes to your home country, and the Brits have been spoiled of late, first with the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and now, beginning on Wednesday in Lincoln, the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men too.
UK fans will have the chance to see some of the world's best bike racing talent in their home race, which runs for five stages until Sunday. The line-up includes Tour de France stage winners Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), world champions past and present in the form of new MTB champ Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) and multiple time trial champ Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos).
There will also be the annual appearance from a Great Britain national team, led by Ben Wiggins, and the race also offers a welcome opportunity for the numerous Continental-level teams lining up to race against the world's best.
Here is the full start list as it currently stands. The race begins on Wednesday 2 September in Lincoln, running to Sunday in the south of Scotland.
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
Mikkel Bjerg (Den, 27)
Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra, 30)
Felix Großschartner (Aut, 32)
Nils Politt (Ger, 32)
Tim Wellens (Bel, 35)
Florian Vermeersch (Bel, 27)
Decathlon CMA CGM
Olav Kooij (Ned, 24)
Cees Bol (Ned, 30)
Stan Dewulf (Bel, 29)
Robbe Ghys (Bel, 29)
Daan Hoole (Ned, 27)
Noa Isidore (Fra, 21)
Émilien Jacquelin (Fra, 24)
Netcompany-Ineos
Filippo Ganna (Ita, 30)
Kim Heiduk (Ger, 26)
Artem Shmidt (Usa, 22)
Ben Swift (Gbr, 38)
Connor Swift (Gbr, 30)
Sam Welsford (Aus, 30)
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Soudal Quick-Step
Jasper Stuyven (Bel, 34)
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned, 29)
Laurenz Rex (Bel, 26)
Tim Merlier (Bel, 33)
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel, 26)
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned, 34)
NSN Cycling
Ryan Mullen (Irl, 32)
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita, 23)
Dion Smith (Nzl, 33)
Jake Stewart (Gbr, 26)
Ethan Vernon (Gbr, 25)
Pinarello Q36.5
Tom Pidcock (Gbr, 27)
Sjoerd Bax (Ned, 30)
Mark Donovan (Gbr, 27)
Emīls Liepiņš (Lat, 33)
Kamil Małecki (Pol, 28)
Xandro Meurisse (Bel, 34)
Matteo Moschetti (Ita, 30)
Tudor Pro Cycling
Rick Pluimers (Ned, 25)
Matteo Trentin (Ita, 37)
Yannis Voisard (Che, 28)
Robin Donzé (Che, 22)
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
Ian López (Usa, 22)
Brody McDonald (Usa, 23)
Riley Pickrell (Can, 25)
Mark Stewart (Gbr, 30)
Paul Wright (Nzl, 28)
Flanders-Baloise
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel, 24)
Tom Crabbe (Bel, 21)
Brem Deman (Bel, 25)
Elias Maris (Bel, 25)
Henri Vandenabeele (Bel, 26)
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel, 23)
Ward Vanhoof (Bel, 31)
Great Britain
Ben Wiggins (Gbr, 21)
Elliot Rowe (Gbr, 20)
William Smith (Gbr, 22)
Jacob Bush (Gbr, 21)
Matthew Bostock (Gbr, 29)
Oliver Wood (Gbr, 30)
United Shipping
János Pelikán (Hun, 31)
Erik Fetter (Hun, 26)
Veljko Stojnić (Srb, 27)
Tomáš Přidal (Cze, 22)
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre, 23)
Tarteletto-Isorex
Gianni Marchand (Bel, 36)
Timothy Dupont (Bel, 38)
Yorben Lauryssen (Bel, 24)
Lennert Teugels (Bel, 33)
Joppe Sterck (Bel, 22)
Jonah Killy (Usa, 23)
Jelle Vermoote (Bel, 24)
Bike Aid
Oliver Mattheis (Ger, 31)
Kristiāns Belohvoščiks (Lat, 24)
Lennard Sternsdorff (Ger, 21)
Victor Vidal (Fra, 27)
Karl Hall (Ger, 22)
Oscar Schempp (Ger, 21)
Lucky Sport
Hjalmar Klyver (Swe, 25)
Teodor De Luca (Swe, 20)
Frank Aron Ragilo (Est, 22)
Axel Källberg (Swe, 22)
Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor, 22)
Vilmer Ekman (Swe, 19)
Storck-MRW Bau
Matt Walls (Gbr, 28)
Edgar David Cadena (Mex, 26)
Alvaro Sagrado (Esp, 25)
Noé Ury (Lux, 22)
Robin Kull (Che, 24)
Lennart Voege (Ger, 26)
St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
Lucas Bénéteau (Fra, 24)
Axel Bouquet (Fra, 20)
Thomas Champion (Fra, 27)
Théo Delacroix (Fra, 27)
Romain Cardis (Fra, 33)
Yohann Simon (Fra, 24)
APS Pro Cycling-Cadence Cyclery
Andrew Lydic (Usa, 24)
Adam Lewis (Gbr, 30)
Conn McDunphy (Irl, 29)Patrick Welch (Usa, 25)
Ronan O'Connor (Irl, 22)
Liam Flanagan (Usa, 26)
Cian Keogh (Irl, 27)
BHS-PL Beton Bornholm
Marcus Sander Hansen (Den, 26)
Emil Schandorff Iwersen (Den, 24)
Asger Røjbek Sørensen (Den, 23)
Boas Lysgaard (Den, 21)
Victor Johannsen (Den, 20)
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
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