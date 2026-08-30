The Teutenberg name returned to the top step of the podium in Philadelphia on Sunday, as Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to his first professional road victory.

His aunt, retired German sprinter Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, won the women’s race (then called the Liberty Classic) five times and now works as a lead sports director with Lidl-Trek’s women’s team. On Sunday, her nephew added his name to the Philadelphia honours roll by winning the first men’s edition in 10 years.

Making the most of Lidl-Trek’s numerical advantage, Teutenberg made the race-defining selection before beating Robert Donaldson (Jayco AlUla) and Jonas Rutsch (Lotto–Intermarché) in the three-up sprint.

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Teutenberg knew Donaldson well from their under-23 days and entered the finishing straight confident that he could beat the British rider.

"I sprinted a couple of times against [Donaldson] in under-23 [Paris-]Roubaix, and I won the sprint there, so I knew normally I should be faster," Teutenberg said. "But you never know.

"It was a bit of cat and mouse waiting. Then, with 220 metres to go or something, I just went with all I had. It was a clean set of wheels."

The 24-year-old was also struck by the reception on the Manayunk Wall, where spectators packed the roadside for the race’s return.

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"It was incredible how many people were there," he said. "It was super loud," comparing the atmosphere on the climb to the Tour of Flanders.

Lidl-Trek plays its numbers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the decisive breakaway formed with two laps remaining, Lidl-Trek had options on both sides of the split. Teutenberg and Sebastian Grindley were in the front group, while U.S. national road racing champion, Quinn Simmons, pursued with Simone Gualdi (Lotto–Intermarché).

Lidl-Trek’s advantage appeared to be slipping when Grindley punctured with around 20km remaining. Fortunately, Simmons was not far behind.

"I didn’t hit anything, but my rear wheel started to spray sealant, so this just happened to work out," Grindley said.

"The DS was debating bringing me back anyway and called me back to tow Quinn up to the front. This was literally 30 seconds before my flat, so it all worked out, really."

After a wheel change, Grindley joined Simmons in pursuit of the breakaway. The trio regained the leaders on the first of two short finishing circuits, giving Lidl-Trek three riders at the front.

"We knew Quinn was super strong, so that somehow he would find his way and make it to the front — and that’s what he did," Teutenberg revealed. "I tried to slow the group down a bit, and when he arrived in the group, he immediately attacked."

Lidl-Trek’s strength in numbers was clear, and its rivals were watching closely.

"We had a few guys in the move, but Trek always had us outnumbered," lamented Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost). "In the final, Teutenberg had been sitting on and, to be honest, he had good legs. We knew Donaldson was going well."

Ben Oliver made the decisive selection for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling but was unable to follow the final move.

"I wanted to be on the hill when the attacks were going," Oliver said. "I snuck away with a group and we had a good group rolling. The legs kind of fell off at the end, but I made it to the final and had a good chance. I didn’t quite make it happen, but I’m happy to be in the mix."

The reunion at the front created some confusion on Lemon Hill, allowing Rutsch, Donaldson and Teutenberg to power away from the enlarged group. Their acceleration produced the winning split, leaving Teutenberg to convert Lidl-Trek’s tactical strength into victory on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



With the Maryland Cycling Classic cancelled for 2026, the next top-tier race on the calendar is the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on September 11, 2026. The UCI Road World Championships follow later that month, in Montreal, from 20-27 September.