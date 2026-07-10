'You start to be scared... there aren't a lot of opportunities' – Tim Merlier defeats 'pressure' to deliver at sprinter-unfriendly Tour de France

Soudal Quick-Step's Belgian sprinter has now won four stages in three starts at Tour

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Tim Merlier sprints at the 2026 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)