‘He’s in great, great shape’: is Isaac del Toro better than Jonas Vingegaard at this Tour de France?

Is Tadej Pogačar’s closest challenger at the Tour de France his own UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Isaac del Toro?

The 22-year-old Mexican is making his debut in the French Grand Tour, and apart from Pogačar he has arguably been the most impressive rider so far. He’s also currently in the white jersey as the best young rider.

He posted the sixth fastest-time on the first day team time trial; won the