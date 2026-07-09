Sombre mood descends over Tour de France after latest Tadej Pogačar exhibition

The Tour de France is accustomed to Tadej Pogačar masterclasses. He’s been coming here for seven years now, and each and every year – even in 2022 and 2023 when he was beaten to the yellow jersey – he delivers an exhibition or six (as in 2024).

Almost all of his 23 stage wins have been greeted with a sense of inevitability – the best bike rider of all time just doing best bike rider of all time things – but his stage six win in the Pyrenees produced a different reaction to what has come before.

Just beyond the finish line stood soigneurs, managers and communications staff from all 23 competing teams, as well as a few dozen journalists and camera operators. Except for the winning team’s personnel, only in exceptional circumstances do those present audibly react to a race result. Still, there’s always chatter, always noise.