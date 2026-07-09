'A very tough day' – Jonas Vingegaard's perfect Tour de France plan goes up in smoke on stage six

Jonas Vingegaard can only be disappointed. Visma-Lease a Bike had a plan for stage six of the Tour de France that would, if successful, have given Vingegaard the advantage over Tadej Pogačar after the first proper mountain day.

The Dutch team’s strategy centred on getting a team-mate(s) – in particular Victor Campenaerts – in the breakaway to act as a satellite rider for later on in the day once Vingegaard was still climbing or had crested the Col du Tourmalet.

No such thing materialised. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the h