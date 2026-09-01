Quinn Simmons, Kristen Faulkner to lead Team USA at Road World Championships
Kate Courtney to make her road worlds debut in Montreal
USA Cycling today announced the team that’ll vie for the rainbow stripes in Montreal, Canada, later this month.
U.S. road race champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) will lead the elite squads, with former mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney (FDJ United-Suez) making her UCI Road World Championships debut.
Taking place 20-27 September, 39 U.S. riders will compete across the elite, under-23 and junior road races and time trials.
Simmons, the 2019 junior road world champion, will be joined by fellow WorldTour riders Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Sean Quinn (EF Education - EasyPost), Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS). Shmidt earned places in both the road race and individual time trial after winning the 2026 elite national time trial title. Larry Warbasse of Tudor Pro Cycling Team rounds out the men's elite roster.
While Simmons will lead the team, McNulty is another rider to watch. Last season, the Arizona native won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal ahead of teammate Tadej Pogačar, completing a historic one-two on roads that will also feature in the Worlds course.
Faulkner will race both the elite women’s road race and time trial. She won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics – one in the road race and another with the U.S. team-pursuit squad – and will be a threat in a breakaway as well as in the race against the clock. The course, however, may be better suited to Kate Courtney.
Courtney will make her Road World Championships debut after winning the 2026 U.S. road title though she's best-known for her mountain bike career. She won the elite cross-country world championship in 2018, the UCI World Cup overall title in 2019 and the marathon world championship in 2025. She made a switch to the road in 2026 and in July, made a surprise announcement in joined top-tier road team FDJ United-Suez, bringing longtime sponsor Red Bull along for the move.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Taylor Knibb, a two-time Olympic triathlete and U.S. national time trial champion, will also make her road worlds debut in Montreal, albeit in the time trial. Knibb won an Olympic silver medal in the triathlon mixed relay in Tokyo and competed in both the time trial and triathlon at the Paris Games.
The women’s roster also includes Alexis Magner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Natalie Quinn (Mayenne Pro Cycling), Lauren Stephens (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) and Grace Arlandson (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment).
USA Cycling’s development selections are led by eight 2026 national champions, including Ashlin Barry (Visma - Lease a Bike Development), Kade Kreikemeier (Meridian Racing), Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling), Kylee Hanel (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) and Enzo Hincapie (grenke - Auto Eder).
Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal
Elite Men:
- Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Visma | Lease A Bike) – Road Race
- Brandon McNulty (Phoenix, Ariz.; UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
- Sean Quinn (Los Angeles, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
- Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Netcompany INEOS) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Lidl-Trek) – Road Race
- Kevin Vermaerke (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – Road Race
- Larry Warbasse (Traverse City, Mich.; Tudor Pro Cycling Team) – Road Race
Elite Women:
- Grace Arlandson (Boulder, Colo.; Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race
- Kate Courtney (Kenfield, Calif.; FDJ United-Suez) – Road Race
- Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; EF-Oatly-Cannondale) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Taylor Knibb (Boulder, Colo.) – Time Trial
- Alexis Magner (Athens, Ga.; EF-Oatly-Cannondale) – Road Race
- Natalie Quinn (Harrisville, Utah; Mayenne Pro Cycling) – Road Race
- Lauren Stephens (Dallas; Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race
U23 Men:
- Ashlin Barry (Toronto, Ont.; Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Nathan Cusack (Chevy Chase, Md.; EF Education-Aevolo) – Road Race
- Kade Kreikemeier (Fort Collins, Colo.; Meridian Racing) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Marcis Shelton (Mill Valley, Calif.; Comp Edge Rading) – Road Race
- Gavin Sherry (West Hartford, Conn.; EF Education-Aevolo) – Road Race
U23 Women
- Mia Aseltine (Littleton, Colo.; Comp Edge Racing) – Road Race
- Lidia Cusack (Chevy Chase, Md.; Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Kylee Hanel (Portland, Ore.; Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Alyssa Sarkisov (North Potomic, Md.; CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) – Road Race
- Katherine Sarkisov (North Potomic, Md.; CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) – Road Race
Junior Men:
- Kashus Adamski (Bloomfield, Mich.; Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Sylvan Garrelts (Brooklyn, N.Y.; Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race
- Enzo Hincapie (Greenville, S.C.; grenke - Auto Eder) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Cormac Nagle (Bolton, Mass.; Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race
- Rowan Nistal (Boise, Idaho; Bear National Team) – Road Race
Junior Women:
- Liliana Edwards (Washington, D.C.; CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Emma Jimenez Palos (Miami, Fla.; City Bikes) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Sofia Tripcevich (Berkeley, Calif.; Team California Academy) – Road Race
- Sophia Wellmeier (Corta Madera, Calif.; Team California Academy) – Road Race
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.