Quinn Simmons, Kristen Faulkner to lead Team USA at Road World Championships

USA Cycling today announced the team that’ll vie for the rainbow stripes in Montreal, Canada, later this month.

U.S. road race champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) will lead the elite squads, with former mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney (FDJ United-Suez) making her UCI Road World Championships debut.

Taking place 20-27 September, 39 U.S. riders will compete across the elite, under-23 and junior road races and time trials.

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Simmons, the 2019 junior road world champion, will be joined by fellow WorldTour riders Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Sean Quinn (EF Education - EasyPost), Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS). Shmidt earned places in both the road race and individual time trial after winning the 2026 elite national time trial title. Larry Warbasse of Tudor Pro Cycling Team rounds out the men's elite roster.

While Simmons will lead the team, McNulty is another rider to watch. Last season, the Arizona native won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal ahead of teammate Tadej Pogačar, completing a historic one-two on roads that will also feature in the Worlds course.

Faulkner will race both the elite women’s road race and time trial. She won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics – one in the road race and another with the U.S. team-pursuit squad – and will be a threat in a breakaway as well as in the race against the clock. The course, however, may be better suited to Kate Courtney.

Courtney will make her Road World Championships debut after winning the 2026 U.S. road title though she's best-known for her mountain bike career. She won the elite cross-country world championship in 2018, the UCI World Cup overall title in 2019 and the marathon world championship in 2025. She made a switch to the road in 2026 and in July, made a surprise announcement in joined top-tier road team FDJ United-Suez, bringing longtime sponsor Red Bull along for the move.

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Taylor Knibb, a two-time Olympic triathlete and U.S. national time trial champion, will also make her road worlds debut in Montreal, albeit in the time trial. Knibb won an Olympic silver medal in the triathlon mixed relay in Tokyo and competed in both the time trial and triathlon at the Paris Games.

The women’s roster also includes Alexis Magner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Natalie Quinn (Mayenne Pro Cycling), Lauren Stephens (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) and Grace Arlandson (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment).

USA Cycling’s development selections are led by eight 2026 national champions, including Ashlin Barry (Visma - Lease a Bike Development), Kade Kreikemeier (Meridian Racing), Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling), Kylee Hanel (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) and Enzo Hincapie (grenke - Auto Eder).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal

Elite Men:

Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Visma | Lease A Bike) – Road Race

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix, Ariz.; UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – Road Race, Time Trial

Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Sean Quinn (Los Angeles, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race

Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Netcompany INEOS) – Road Race, Time Trial

Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Lidl-Trek) – Road Race

Kevin Vermaerke (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – Road Race

Larry Warbasse (Traverse City, Mich.; Tudor Pro Cycling Team) – Road Race

Elite Women:

Grace Arlandson (Boulder, Colo.; Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race

Kate Courtney (Kenfield, Calif.; FDJ United-Suez) – Road Race

Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; EF-Oatly-Cannondale) – Road Race, Time Trial

Taylor Knibb (Boulder, Colo.) – Time Trial

Alexis Magner (Athens, Ga.; EF-Oatly-Cannondale) – Road Race

Natalie Quinn (Harrisville, Utah; Mayenne Pro Cycling) – Road Race

Lauren Stephens (Dallas; Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race

U23 Men:

Ashlin Barry (Toronto, Ont.; Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development) – Road Race, Time Trial

Nathan Cusack (Chevy Chase, Md.; EF Education-Aevolo) – Road Race

Kade Kreikemeier (Fort Collins, Colo.; Meridian Racing) – Road Race, Time Trial

Marcis Shelton (Mill Valley, Calif.; Comp Edge Rading) – Road Race

Gavin Sherry (West Hartford, Conn.; EF Education-Aevolo) – Road Race

U23 Women

Mia Aseltine (Littleton, Colo.; Comp Edge Racing) – Road Race

Lidia Cusack (Chevy Chase, Md.; Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team) – Road Race, Time Trial

Kylee Hanel (Portland, Ore.; Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race, Time Trial

Alyssa Sarkisov (North Potomic, Md.; CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) – Road Race

Katherine Sarkisov (North Potomic, Md.; CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) – Road Race

Junior Men:

Kashus Adamski (Bloomfield, Mich.; Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race, Time Trial

Sylvan Garrelts (Brooklyn, N.Y.; Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race

Enzo Hincapie (Greenville, S.C.; grenke - Auto Eder) – Road Race, Time Trial

Cormac Nagle (Bolton, Mass.; Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race

Rowan Nistal (Boise, Idaho; Bear National Team) – Road Race

Junior Women:

Liliana Edwards (Washington, D.C.; CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) – Road Race, Time Trial

Emma Jimenez Palos (Miami, Fla.; City Bikes) – Road Race, Time Trial

Sofia Tripcevich (Berkeley, Calif.; Team California Academy) – Road Race

Sophia Wellmeier (Corta Madera, Calif.; Team California Academy) – Road Race