US Pro Nats: Kate Courtney and Quinn Simmons claim road titles
For Courtney, the win caps a remarkable transition to road racing; while for Simmons, the victory marks a third elite road race title
The USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships concluded in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday with mountain biker Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) and Lidl-Trek's Quinn Simmons claiming the elite road race titles and the stars-and-stripes jerseys for the coming year.
For Courtney, the victory capped a remarkable transition to road racing in 2026 and delivered her first elite road national title. For Simmons, it marked a third elite road race title after previous victories in 2023 and 2025.
The road course was a punchy challenge, featuring 1,126 feet of elevation gain per 13-mile lap. The women's elite peloton covered six laps, for a total of 113.8 km (70 miles) of racing, while the men's race consisted of 10 laps, or 198.6 km (123.4 miles).
A big win for Courtney
Kate Courtney capped a remarkable spring on the road by sprinting to victory in the elite women's race ahead of national gravel champion Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment).
The former XCO world champion and reigning mountain bike marathon world champion has enjoyed a breakthrough road campaign in 2026, including a stage win at the Tour de Féminin in May. Her victory in Charleston earned the 30-year-old her first elite road national title and the stars-and-stripes jersey for the coming year.
The women's race was animated early by gravel pro Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless off-road), who attacked on the second lap and spent much of the day alone off the front. Her advantage grew to nearly three minutes before a chase group featuring Courtney, Stephens, Ashley Frye (Cynisca), Grace Arlandson (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment) and Kira Payer (SpeedBlock p/b Terun) gradually reeled her back in on Charleston's demanding circuit.
The decisive moments came on the final lap. Stephens accelerated on the last ascent of Bridge Road, with Courtney the only rider able to follow, and the pair soon closed on Onweller. Another attack from Stephens on the final climb of Wertz Avenue dropped the gravel racer, leaving the two riders to battle for the title in downtown Charleston.
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Courtney launched her sprint out of the final corner and quickly opened a gap, crossing the line five seconds ahead of Stephens. Arlandson completed the podium in third.
"This was a really special one," Courtney said afterwards. "To pull off a National Championship again and to pull on that jersey, it's beyond words."
The Californian, who launched her She Sends Racing program this season, said she embraced the uncertainty of competing outside her traditional discipline.
"I really needed to give myself a chance to experiment and put myself in new, uncertain situations where I didn't have expectations, and I could really go for it," Courtney said. "I did that today, and it worked out."
Women's Podium
- Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing)
- Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment)
- Grace Arlandson (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment)
That's Three for 'Captain America'
The elite men's championship was decided by a late attack from Simmons (Lidl-Trek) after nearly 200 kilometres of attritional racing around Charleston, West Virginia.
A series of aggressive moves throughout the day failed to stick as a reduced lead group formed deep into the race. The winning move came on the penultimate lap when Simmons attacked on the Wertz Avenue climb, quickly opening daylight on his rivals.
Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates XRG) responded strongly, distancing Ashlin Barry (Visma | Lease a Bike Development) and Lawrence Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) in pursuit, but Simmons was gone. The rider already known as "Captain America" on the WorldTour continued to extend his advantage and crossed the finish line solo, with a comfortable two-minute lead.
Behind him, Vermaerke won the sprint for second place, with Warbasse rounding out the podium.
The victory is Simmons' third elite men's road race national title.
"I knew as long as I could make it to the point where everyone else is tired, there was a good chance I could get away," Simmons said. "It's a special feeling. It’s really important for me to wear this jersey."
Men's Podium
- Quinn Simmons (Lidl Trek)
- Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
- Lawrence Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
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