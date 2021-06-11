Tokyo Olympics: Chloe Dygert and Kate Courtney headline US squad

The US squad has been confirmed for the Tokyo Olympics, with Chloe Dygert and Kate Courtney the stars of the line-up.

National governing body USA Cycling has announced the full list of riders who will be competing across the cycling disciplines when the Olympics get underway next month.

The squad will be headlined by Chloe Dygert, who is among the favourites to win gold in the time trial and will also be competing in the road race and on the track, while Kate Courtney has a good shot at taking a medal in the mountain bike event.

In the men’s events, Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty will take on both the road race and the time trial events on the challenging courses around Tokyo.

The squads were selected from the Olympic long list that was published in June 2020, as the USA qualified for the maximum number of riders in six different events - the women’s road race, women’s MTB, women’s BMX racing, men’s and women’s freestyle BMX, and women’s endurance track.

The USA Cycling Selection Committee and coaching staff have named seven road riders, four mountain bikes, five BMX racers, four BMX freestyle athletes and eight track riders.

USA Cycling CEO Rob DeMartini said: “A year ago when we named the long team, I watched these athletes cycle through the disappointment of having to wait then very quickly shifting to the commitment that we will go to Tokyo stronger a year later,”

“I’ve watched them train from a distance, I’ve seen how hard they’ve worked, I’ve seen how much they have dealt with disruptions in schedules, travel, Covid, and everything. And I can say honestly that we are delivering a team this year that is stronger than the one that would have gone a year ago and because of that I am incredibly proud of them.”

USA Cycling for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Road race

Men:

Lawson Craddock (Houston; EF Education - Nippo) – Road Race & Time Trial

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) – Road Race & Time Trial

Women:

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Road Race & Time Trial

Amber Neben (Irvine, Calif.; Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling) – Time Trial

Coryn Rivera (Tustin, Calif.; Team DSM) – Road Race

Leah Thomas (Santa Clara, Calif.; Moviestar Team Women) – Road Race

Ruth Winder (Lafayette, Calif.; Trek-Segafredo) – Road Race

Mountain bike

Men:

Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Trinity Racing)

Corben Sharrah (Tucson, Ariz.; Daylight Cycle Co.)

Women:

Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Trinity Racing)

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Chloe Woodruff (Tempe, Ariz.; Stan's-Pivot)

BMX racing

Men:

Connor Fields (Henderson, Nev.; Chase Bicycles/ Monster Energy)

Corben Sharrah (Tucson, Ariz.; Daylight Cycle Co.)

Women:

Payton Ridenour (Pottstown; Penn.; Mongoose Bicycles)

Felicia Stancil (Lake Villa, Ill.; Factory Answer SSquared)

Alise Willoughby (Saint Cloud, Minn.; Team Toyota/ GW Bicycles)

BMX freestyle

Men:

Nick Bruce (Youngstown, Ohio)

Justin Dowell (Virginia Beach, V.A.)

Women:

Perris Benegas (Reno, Nev.)

Hannah Roberts (Buchanan, Mich.)

Track

Men:

Adrian Hegyvary (Seattle) – Madison

Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, Calif.; Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) – Madison & Omnium

Women:

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) – Team Pursuit

Maddie Godby (Louisville, Colo.) – Keirin & Sprint

Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM) – Team Pursuit & Madison

Jennifer Valente (San Diego; Twenty24) – Team Pursuit, Madison, & Omnium

Emma White (Duanesburg, N.Y.; Rally Cycling) – Team Pursuit

Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Rally Cycling) – Team Pursuit