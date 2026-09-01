Built exclusively for top pros, this 1950s world title-winning pursuit bike was built by Raleigh's RP department

We've already showcased Ray Booty’s TT bike, a rare ‘RP’ Raleigh from 1955. This is another classic race-proven ‘RP’ machine with a remarkable provenance, but this time one built for the track.

In 1958, RP185 was the bike that Merseyside-born cycling legend Norman Sheil propelled to pursuit victory in both the World Championships and the British Empire and Commonwealth Games. He was no stranger to top-level track success, having claimed both titles before – the Commonwealth gold in 1954 and the Worlds in 1955.

(Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)

As well as enjoying great success on the track and road – he competed in the 1960 Tour de France – Sheil achieved that rare feat of successfully transitioning from athlete to well-respected international coach. Initially British national team coach, he emigrated to North America to work with the national teams of the USA and Canada.

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The Raleigh RP frames were genuinely exceptional. Crafted in small quantities by two master frame builders – Billy Blackamore and Ted Silverstone – these ‘works’ machines were exclusively reserved for top professionals. Only very occasionally would world-class amateurs such as Booty get their hands on one.

(Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)

“This RP has flawless proportions,” says current owner Richard Hoddinott of vintage specialists The Velo Pages. “The spacing between the wheels, the down tube, and the seat tube is perfect.

Richard Hoddinott Owner of the Velo Pages, Richard Hoddinott is one of Britain's foremost classic bike collectors with over 100 bikes ranging from French made racing bikes from early in the 20th century, to classic steel racing bikes from the British scene of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Rather than restoring bikes, Hoddinott maintains the bikes in the original condition, as best he can. And sometimes still rides them.

“Despite being a pure track frame, the fork crown is drilled for a brake,” he continues. “Canadian track star Gordon Singleton, whom Norman later coached, told me it wasn’t unusual back then for the riders to take their track bikes out on the road for training. These North West-based athletes would often follow coach Eddie Soans’ moped along the Bickerstaffe course.”

(Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)

The components mean business. The steel 48t Williams chainset has 165mm fluted cranks for track clearance, while the 32-spoke wheels, with their large flange Airlite hubs and Fiamme Sprint rims, were built to handle explosive bursts of power.