Nineteen-year-old American cyclist Ezra Caudell is receiving treatment in hospital for “multi-system trauma” after crashing at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on Sunday.

The Modern Adventure Pro Cycling rider was involved in a collision around halfway into the one-day race, when he crashed with Milan Menten (Lotto Intermarché).

According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Caudell was knocked unconscious by the crash, but regained consciousness before being taken to hospital.

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Modern Adventure Pro Cycling released a statement on Tuesday, three days later, saying: “Ezra remains hospitalized and is actively receiving care for multi-system trauma he sustained as a result of his crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

“He has an incredible team working diligently and family at his bedside. We are grateful for the thoughts and ongoing outpouring of support.”

Although the team did not specify the extent of Caudell’s injuries, ‘multi-system trauma’ refers to multiple injuries that affect two or more of a person's organ systems; these include the nervous, respiratory, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, digestive and renal and urinary systems, and the organs contained within each one.

Caudell, a first-year pro with Modern Adventure, was riding his debut at the Philadelphia Classic on Sunday. He did not finish the race, which was won by Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) on the city's Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

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Commenting on Modern Adventure's medical update on Instagram, USA Cycling wrote: "Praying for you Ezra!"

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Born in Acworth, Georgia, Caudell raced as a junior for Team California before joining Modern Adventure at the start of 2026.

He was the youngest rider on the start list of this year's Paris-Roubaix, competing aged 19 and 216 days. "It was chaos, I pictured it being pretty crazy, but being out there in it was a whole different thing," Caudell said after the race in April. "I think it's a race for me, and now I've done it I definitely want to come back."

Caudell went on to achieve two of his best career results in June at the US National Road Championships, where he finish seventh in the elite road race, and fourth in the under-23 race.

Sunday's Philadelphia Cycling Classic marked the first edition of the race in 10 years. The women's race was won by Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) in a photo finish.