'I learned that I want to come back next year' – The youngest rider at Paris-Roubaix on his 'crazy' day out

Ezra Caudell, the tallest rider in the men's race too, finished his debut Roubaix

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Ezra Caudell waves at the Paris-Roubaix team presentation
(Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

There were 44 debutants at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. The oldest of these was Aaron Gate of XDS Astana, at 35 years and 135 days. The youngest was Ezra Caudell of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, at just 19 years and 216 days.

The American was not inconspicuous, because as well as being the youngest rider in the 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix, he was also the tallest, at 6ft 8in.

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Ezra Caudell interviewed at the end of Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Arnau/Factor)

Unlike almost any other pro race, riders have a desire to finish Paris-Roubaix; just to say they have completed it, and to finish in the famous velodrome.

"It feels crazy, like coming in here and doing two laps of the velodrome. I did it. It's super exciting to be here," Caudell said.

"I don't think I was in the moment until I just got here. During the race, it just felt like another race, but standing here afterwards it's wild."

It was not just any other race, though, given the 30 cobbled sectors and record-breaking pace – it was the fastest ever edition of Paris-Roubaix with winner Wout van Aert averaging 48.91km/h

"The downhill sectors are insane, and once they start they feel like they'll never end," Caudell explained.

His size is definitely not an issue for a power race like Roubaix: "I feel like being one of the bigger riders definitely helps for a race like this, maybe that's another reason why I've always dreamt of doing this race. Being a bigger rider, it's the one for me.

Having finished one Roubaix, Caudell is not content to rest on his laurels. He wants to come back to the race and emulate Modern Adventure's team boss, George Hincapie, who finished in the top 10 multiple times, including one second place.

"I learned that I want to come back next year," he said. "Just better my positioning into the sectors and I think I could have a really good day. I think it's a race for me, and now I've done it I definitely want to come back."

First things first, though: "I think I'm going to go the showers, and have some French fries."

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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