Best winter tyres for road cycling

There’s a fact that us cyclists really shouldn’t hide from: in the winter, we’re going to need a tougher tyre.

Fixing a puncture by the side of the road isn’t fun at the best of times – and when it’s 3°C with sideways rain, it’s downright unpleasant.

The roads are generally dirtier in the winter months too, the sides especially littered with grit, meaning the probability of getting an unwanted puncture is higher than in the summer months.

So to help reduce the amount of times we tend to a deflated tyre in cold conditions, we’ve rounded up our tried and tested best tyres.

Better puncture protection does sacrifice some of the speed enjoyed on summer tyres, but still, it shouldn’t feel like you’re riding through treacle. The best modern winter tyres are able to fend off the flints without being an unacceptable drag on your ride.

A set of dedicated winter tyres can also save you money. The harder wearing compound will last longer than a faster, but less robust, option.

Best winter tyres

Michelin Pro4 Endurance

Score: 10/10

TPI: 3×110, Weight: 285g (28c), Widths: 23-28c

Coming in top is Michelin’s winter offering. We were very impressed by the how well these tyres gripped in the corners and rolled on the straights.

Test in the 28c option, they performed well in the Paris-Roubaix Challenge sportive, taking the edge off the impacts from the infamous pavé.

Only one puncture was suffered after 3,000km of testing and, to be fair, it was an unusually large piece of flint that proved to be the tyre’s enemy.

Buy now: Michelin Pro4 Endurance V2 Folding Tyre at Wiggle from £24.99

Specialized Roubaix Pro

Score: 9/10

TPI: 120, Weight: 300g (25/28c), Widths: 23-32c

With a range of size options, this is a winter tyre that should fit the majority of needs. The parabolic shape of the profile aids the grip in the corners, making for confident descending.

Puncture resistance comes curtsey from its bead-to-bead Endurant casing. This is a lighter version of the Kevlar and Nylon used in Specialized’s toughest Armadillo tyres.

Rolling relatively quickly, the only downside we found of these tyres comes from their weight, which is a little greater than its immediate competitors.

Buy now: Specialized Roubaix Pro Road Tyre at Tredz from £24.99

Panaracer Race A Evo 4

Score: 9/10

TPI: 120, Weight: 245g (25c), Widths: 23-28

In 1,000km of testing, there was not a single puncture, even when ridden on the tyre-savaging Cotswold lanes. Rolling resistance was impressively low for an all-weather tyre.

Thankfully, this upside isn’t at the expense of grip, for the rear wheel didn’t slip once, even when climbing 25 per cent gradients. In the corners, there was never any cause for concern.

Buy now: Panaracer Race D Evo 4 Road Tyre at Wiggle from £32.99

Hutchinson Fusion 5 All Season

Score: 9/10

TPI: 127, Weight: 204g (25c), Widths: 23-28c

The all-weather Fusion is a light, grippy, puncture resistant tyre, with the only downside being the cost. There were no cuts of note while on test, and no punctures. Helpfully, they were easy to install on a number of different wheels.

Three different compounds of rubber make up the carcass of this tyre. In the centre is a harder compound, fending off cuts and lowering rolling resistance. A softer rubber assists general concerning and provides a transition to the third compound at the sides. This is the softest and improves the grip in tight corners.

Buy now: Hutchinson Fusion 5 All Season at Wiggle for £33.50

Continental Gatorskin

Score: 8/10

TPI: 3×60, Weight: 253g (25c), Widths: 23-32c

In attempting to bridge the gap between an out and out winter tyre and a pure summer tyre, the Gatorskins are neither the most robust nor the most supple—but then, they are not trying to be.

If more protection is needed a Hardshell version is offered, but for many this intermediary between summer and winter will be a useful compromise. There is a huge variety of different versions on offer, from folding to wired, 23 to 32mm in 700c, as well as 650b and 26-inch options.

Buy now: Continental GatorSkin Road Wire Bead Tyre at Wiggle from £24.99

Michelin Lithion 2

Score: 8/10

TPI: 60, Weight: 235g (25c), Widths: 23-25c

Although these tyres offered good grip through the corners, they were left a little wanting when it came to steep, wet hills. You really need to keep pressure over the rear wheel to stop it slipping.

There were no punctures over the hundred of kilometres that they were tested. Even the glass-strewn streets of South London were dispatched with relatively few cuts to show for it. However, they did prove a bit of a challenge to pop onto the rims when first setting up.

Buy now: Michelin Lithion 2 at Decathlon for £14.99

Schwalbe Durano

Score: 8/10

TPI: 67, Weight: 410-530g, Widths: 23-28c

Relatively quick rolling for a winter tyre, they did not prove a struggle to mount on the wheels either.

Although slightly harsher than other tyres on test, grip was not compromised, and they were resilient to punctures.

Buy now: Schwalbe Durano DD SnakeSkin Folding Tyre at Wiggle for £39.99

What to look for in a winter tyre

Size

Wider tyres can be run at lower pressures, providing more grip and a more comfortable ride. They also tend to be a little more resistant to punctures. Although these are all valuable qualities in a winter tyre, it is worth checking your bike’s clearances before sizing up to avoid any rubbing on the frame or mudguards.

Tubes or tubeless

Running tubeless does bring many benefits, less weight, better rolling resistance, the ability to run lower pressures and the ability to self-seal punctures. In some cases, this can make them a very compelling option, especially for amateur racers for whom a mid-race puncture spells the end.

However, for winter riding, there are other considerations. The higher pressures of road tyres mean that the sealing is not as reliable compared to lower pressure system like in a cyclocross or mountain bike tyre.

The chance of a puncture self-sealing is still quite high, making tubeless a great choice on a wheelset built for speed. But, when it comes to winter riding, prevention is better than cure and a traditional hard-wearing clincher setup delivers reliable performance.

There is also the cost to consider. Tubeless tyres tend to be more expensive than their clincher cousins, so it can make economic sense to run a winter tyre with tubes.

Speed versus puncture protection

Lower weight and lower rolling resistance will make you go faster but at expense of puncture protection. However, there is always a compromise to be made. In the summer, the balance is going to be tipped in favour of speed, but puncture resistance won’t be completely forgone, for obvious reasons.

In the winter, when chasing seconds becomes of lesser importance, and the risk of punctures is greater, the balance tips the other way. But not completely. Although some may opt out of solid tyres, most of us will accept a small chance of punctures in return for the performance benefits of pneumatic tyres, such as comfort, grip, and speed.

Threads per inch

The rubber of tyres is just the outer coating, beneath that are the threads that make up the carcass of the tyre. Some tyres use a smaller number of thicker threads, others use a higher number of thinner threads.

With a higher number of Threads Per Inch (TPI), the tyre tends to be more supple. However, the thinner threads are not as robust and are damaged more easily, so a tyre with a moderate TPI count is best suited for winter riding.

Compound

Tyres will generally enlist a variety of compounds for different performance enhancements. Along the centre of the tyre, a harder compound tends to be used, being harder wearing and more resistant to punctures.

The compounds on the side tend to be softer, offering more grip when the bike is banked over in tight corners. This part of the tyre doesn’t spend as much time in contact with the ground, so wear is less of an issue.