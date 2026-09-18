We're hiring! Could you be our next social media editor?

Is cycling your career already, and if not, do you want it to be? We've hiring for a new role within the Cycling Weekly team. And, if your world revolves around bikes, we want to hear from you.

Cycling Weekly is the most-read cycling magazine in the UK, and cyclingweekly.com is one of the world's biggest cycling websites. This is a role that will help to shape, grow, and transform our brand, helping deliver and create social and video content that informs and inspires our audience. Our sibling title, Cyclingnews, is pretty big too, and this role will work across both brands.

This is a UK-based full-time role. It will take the form of hybrid working, with two days a week in our Winnersh office, close to Reading, and three days working from home. To apply for this role, please submit your CV and a covering letter explaining why this is your dream job.

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If you haven't heard of our parent company, Future, it's the global leader in specialist media. With over 3,000 employees working across 200+ media brands, Future is a prime destination for passionate people worldwide looking to consume trusted, expert content that educates and inspires action - both online and off - through our specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters, podcasts and social spaces.

Social Media Editor

What you'll be doing

Reporting into the Video Manager, you'll be shooting, editing and posting video content on Cycling Weekly’s and Cyclingnews’ social media channels. You'll come up with shareable, innovative ideas for new videos - organic and paid - and bring them to life. You'll be covering a range of topics from the grassroots cycling to bike tech to the Tour de France.

You'll be video presenting and storytelling, understanding the latest social media trends and create content that helps grow both brands' audiences.

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Experience that will put you ahead of the curve

An interest in and knowledge of the cycling market

Ability to present high quality, engaging video content

Knowledge and experience of social video editing tools

Ability to use native analytics to report on and inform content strategies

Able to interpret and use audience behavioural data to inform content strategy

Interested? Find out more, and apply, here.