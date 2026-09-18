We're hiring! Could you be our next social media editor?
We're on the lookout for someone who wants to help us maximise our social and video output
Is cycling your career already, and if not, do you want it to be? We've hiring for a new role within the Cycling Weekly team. And, if your world revolves around bikes, we want to hear from you.
Cycling Weekly is the most-read cycling magazine in the UK, and cyclingweekly.com is one of the world's biggest cycling websites. This is a role that will help to shape, grow, and transform our brand, helping deliver and create social and video content that informs and inspires our audience. Our sibling title, Cyclingnews, is pretty big too, and this role will work across both brands.
This is a UK-based full-time role. It will take the form of hybrid working, with two days a week in our Winnersh office, close to Reading, and three days working from home. To apply for this role, please submit your CV and a covering letter explaining why this is your dream job.
If you haven't heard of our parent company, Future, it's the global leader in specialist media. With over 3,000 employees working across 200+ media brands, Future is a prime destination for passionate people worldwide looking to consume trusted, expert content that educates and inspires action - both online and off - through our specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters, podcasts and social spaces.
Social Media Editor
What you'll be doing
Reporting into the Video Manager, you'll be shooting, editing and posting video content on Cycling Weekly’s and Cyclingnews’ social media channels. You'll come up with shareable, innovative ideas for new videos - organic and paid - and bring them to life. You'll be covering a range of topics from the grassroots cycling to bike tech to the Tour de France.
You'll be video presenting and storytelling, understanding the latest social media trends and create content that helps grow both brands' audiences.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Experience that will put you ahead of the curve
- An interest in and knowledge of the cycling market
- Ability to present high quality, engaging video content
- Knowledge and experience of social video editing tools
- Ability to use native analytics to report on and inform content strategies
- Able to interpret and use audience behavioural data to inform content strategy
Interested? Find out more, and apply, here.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.