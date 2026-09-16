A jewel-like 1950s bike built for long distance trials that weighs just 7.65kg
This ingenious Nicola Barra bike is both beautiful and very capable
The phrase ‘Objet de vertu’ perfectly befits this Nicola Barra ‘Barralumin’ bicycle from 1954/55. This evocative term, used to describe an item prized for its artistic merit, fine craftsmanship, and rarity, reflects the relentless drive of Parisian constructeur Barra to push bicycle innovation to the extreme, both structurally and aesthetically.
Active from the late 1930s to the mid-1950s, this aluminium frame builder par excellence coincided with a period when French club riders were obsessed with the art of randonneuring. While their British counterparts enjoyed jolly japes in the West Country on their heavy touring bikes, the French covered serious distances on 650b lightweights. This bike represents the pinnacle of ‘650b-ness’, built to conquer Paris-Brest-Paris, the Diagonales de France, and lengthy trips into the Alps and Pyrenees.
Owner of Velopages, Richard Hoddinott is one of the UK's foremost collectors of Classic Bikes. His collection includes early French models from the early 1900s up to bikes raced on the British scene by the likes to Eileen Sheridan and Ray Booty. All bikes are kept in their original condition.
The aluminium frame is truly exquisite. According to most accounts, Barra employed a proprietary gas-welding (oxy-acetylene) technique to achieve his distinctive smooth weld seams. They’re starkly different from the scalloped TIG weld joins we’re so used to seeing on modern aluminium frames. Another hallmark of Barra's design is his preference for intricate tapered tube shapes, which alter their profile along their length—from vertical oval to round to horizontal oval.
“The frame looks like pewter in the flesh, it’s like a jewel”, says current owner Richard Hoddinott of vintage specialists The Velo Pages. “It’s such an unusual bike – light, beautiful, but so capable. It’s a statement bike, not many people would have been able to afford one back then.”
Hoddinott is quite right. The glorious frame, the ingenious bespoke components – just look at that rod-shift front derailer – and the pared down weight (7.65kg) came at a considerable cost. This was a real glamour bike, as at home among the fashionable Parisian boutiques of Avenue Montaigne as it was on the brutal Col de la Madeleine.
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Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
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