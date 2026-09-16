'The rider may lose control of the bike, leading to injuries' – bike recall over failing forks expanded
ST3, ST5 and ST7 models, fitted with WREN forks affected
Swiss bike manufacturer Stromer has expanded the its recall of its electric commuter bikes due to a risk of failing suspension forks.
First announced last year, the e-bike company recalled 6,500 of its ST3, ST5 and ST7 models, fitted with WREN forks, because the suspension fork steerer tube "can fatigue prematurely and crack, break or separate during use and, as a result, the rider may lose control of his bike, posing fall and injury hazard".
At the time, the brand said it had received 15 reports of failing forks, of which eight led to injuries.
In light of the reports, Stromer told its customers: "For safety reasons, do not use your Stromer until the WREN suspension fork has been replaced."
According to the UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards, the recall has now been expanded as of this month.
"This recall expansion concerns a batch with modified design (oval hole vs round hole), due to the possibility that these forks present the same safety risks as the recalled WREN forks," the report reads. "Consumers who own bike that is fitted with a newly identified affected batch have been contacted directly and should contact their dealer to arrange for their front suspension fork to be replaced free of charge."
Stromer says: "Owners of Stromer ST3, ST5 and ST7 are asked to verify whether a WREN front suspension fork has been installed on their bikes. To do so, please click the applicable images for your bike below."
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"Stromer sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks all customers for their cooperation and understanding," Stromer added last year.
You can do so on its website, with the serial number found on your WREN suspension fork. Anyone concerned they may be affected by the recall can contact Stromer directly at safety@stromerbike.com for further information, or visit the brand’s website.
Stromer’s range of e-bikes are generally sold as high-powered commuting models. The advertised prices of the models affected by the recall range from €8,458 (£7,423 / $9,930) for the ST3, up to €11,490 (£10,084 / $13,490) for the ST7.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
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