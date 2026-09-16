In Canada, Zoe Bäckstedt could have returned to the UCI World Championships to defend her under-23 time trial title. Instead, the 21-year-old Welshwoman has come to Montréal to find out how far she can go against the elites.

Speaking after a training ride in Montréal, Bäckstedt was clear about the decision, acknowledging both the freedom of approaching her first elite road Worlds without the expectation of another U23 title and the challenge ahead.

"Honestly, I think it was time for it," she said. "I think the results I've had this season prove that I'm good enough to do the elites. I think it's the right decision for me to take myself to the elites [and] to make that decision myself."

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She had experienced something similar at this winter’s cyclo-cross Worlds, where stepping up after a season disrupted by a broken wrist relieved the pressure to defend her U23 crown. She now carries some of that freedom into Montréal, with a season’s worth of results to back up her ambition.

Her results against the clock this season include victory in the opening time trial at the Vuelta a Extremadura, a successful defence of her British elite title, and wins in both the prologue and time trial on her way to another overall victory at the Baloise Ladies Tour.

With her Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift debut came the opportunity to test herself against top-tier competition. In Dijon, Bäckstedt finished fourth, behind winner Marlen Reusser (Switzerland / Movistar), surprise runner-up Lieke Nooijen (The Netherlands / Visma - Lease a Bike) and Demi Vollering (The Netherlands / FDJ-Suez). She proved she could hold her own against the world’s best, even if missing the podium initially made that difficult to appreciate.

"I would say the Tour was a good bit of confidence for me," she said. "Don't get me wrong, in the first hour after the race, I was quite disappointed to miss out on the podium."

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That frustration has since become motivation, giving her "a little bit of a drive to try and do some good training in the last few weeks and come here with the best shape that I could."

The preparation itself has remained familiar, however. Bäckstedt has added a few longer efforts to account for the duration of the Elite time trial, while keeping faith with the routine that brought her to the Tour in competitive shape.

Zoe Bäcksted is among the favourites for the rainbow jersey in the Elite Time Trial in Montreal on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite making her debut in the elite category, it’s no stretch to count her among Sunday’s favourites, though referencing her commanding U23 victory in Kigali would be misleading.

Bäckstedt was quick to remark that her winning margin of almost two minutes came against a different level of competition and on a different circuit from the elite race.

Asked what separates her from other favourites such as Reusser and Vollering, she points to the years they have spent learning their craft.

"I think honestly the main thing is just experience," she said. "I’ve not had so many years in the pro peloton doing time trials, doing all of these different races, racing quite a big calendar. I've not had that really until this season."

Their advantage, she explained, also lies in having encountered more of the variations a time trial can offer: climbs, flat roads and different wind conditions. Bäckstedt is still accumulating those experiences, even as her results place her in contention.

A win or podium would be welcome, but she has not made either a condition of a successful elite debut.

"I would love to come here to win or even to podium. I think that would also be a really good result," she said. "But I'm still under 23. I could still race the under-23 race, so I'm coming in with no pressure to do anything. It's just: take it as your first elite Worlds, see what you can do, and build on it for next year."

Zoe Bäcksted will also rid ethe road race as one of Team GB's leaders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her performances this season have also earned her a prominent role on Great Britain’s road race squad.

"I believe I'm one of the leaders for the road race after my performance at nationals and at the Tour. They've given me a lot of support in that," she said. "And I think it can be a good road race for me as well."

The question is how she will fare over the repeated climbs on the Montréal circuit, and how aggressively the race is ridden. A steadier opening could allow her to conserve enough energy to remain in contention late on, she argued. But if the attacks begin as soon as the peloton reaches the circuit, she expects a much harder task.

Her approach will involve saving what energy she can and adapting as the race develops. The support around her will matter also, particularly with no race radios to relay information or instructions.

Bäckstedt will be joined on the road by Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), Flora Perkins (Fenix-Premier Tech), Lauren Dickson (FDJ United-Suez), Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL).

Her priority, however, remains the race against the clock.

"I think the time trial will always be my main goal," she said. "It’s my moment to show what I can do."