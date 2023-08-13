UCI World Championships Elite Women's Road Race live: Kopecky wins – how it happened

Live coverage from the UCI World Championships Elite Women's Road Race
Welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of the UCI World Championships Elite Women's Road Race, 154.1km from Loch Lomond to Glasgow
We've got 112.3km to go and there's a breakaway ahead with 14 seconds
111.4km to go
GB's Lizzie Deignan is in the breakaway but the group is about to be swept up
The early climb saw some big names in trouble, but perhaps they'll cope better once the race reaches the circuits
Bike change for Lotte Kopecky, looks like a rear puncture
Teniel Campbell has forced a move and her group has grown to six riders, but the peloton is still within reach
That group's been caught
Marianne Vos was one of the riders seen off the pace early on, perhaps she can ride herself into the day once the city centre circuits begin
The front group looks relaxed. The group of dropped riders behind has made up a minute or so but isn't back on yet
98.2km to go
The chase group is almost back on but the pace has gone up again in the lead group
97.7km to go
The front group's pace has decreased enough to let the second group, finally, make contact
Crash on a corner. A Swiss rider got her own chain back on, remounted about to set off... then her own team car trapped her in by the crowd barrier
92.4km to go
A select group looks like it could be going clear
Lorena Wiebes (NL) has been dropped – or might be waiting for a teammate. A possible surprise winner if she could hold on until a sprint, it might not be her day but she may be able to make a team contribution in the meantime
Crash at the back of the bunch, looks like day over for a number of riders
Marlen Reusser is off the front solo with a British rider chasing
It's Anna Henderson chasing
Deignan on the front
80.7km to go
The peloton is in a single line going round the twists and turns of the circuit
Lorena Wiebes has abandoned
75.3km to go
Henderson on the attack, Kopecky wise to it
Kopecky annoyed with the lack of riding from the Italian who followed her across the gap
All back together in the feed zone
Chabbey (Switzerland) on the attack
An upset Brodie Chapman (Aus) has abandoned, the camera lingering on her for about three times longer than was necessary
Annemiek van Vleuten took her bike computer off and dismounted... then got given a new front wheel; doesn't look like that's what she was after
The Dutchwoman will have to chase back on now
It looks like Van Vleuten got the bike change she wanted in the end but she'll have a lot to do to get back in touch
Kopecky could be pulling a group clear here
Chabbey is still on her own, followed by a glut of motorcycles for the chasers to close in on
A sedate pace as the riders cross the finish line for the start of the next lap
Van Vleuten has put in a huge effort to get back to the main group
51.6km to go
Crash on a corner involving two Canadians and GB's Anna Henderson
They'll be waiting a while for new bikes... touch and go whether they'll be able to rejoin the group
Anna Henderson is on a new bike. No riders in sight ahead of her
Chabbey's got 1:21 over the group of favourites: has she been forgotten about?
Chabbey's under-saddle transponder is loose and swinging around, which must be very irritating for the race leader
47.7km to go
Lizzie Deignan showing herself to the front of the main group on a short climb
Elena Cecchini (Italy) has been dangling solo between the lead rider and chase group for a long time but looks like she's going to be caught
Cecchini's been caught and the pace in the group has dropped: do they think they've caught the leader? Chabbey's away at around 1:20
44.8km to go
A Dutch-Italian pairing has gone off the front of the chase group
It's Riejanne Markus and Elisa Balsamo. The latter was the 2021 winner
Team GB well represented in the chase group of around 30. Unfortunately, Anna Henderson has stepped off: it was a big ask for her to get back on after her crash and bike change
Markus and Balsamo was soon brought back so the situation with 40.3km to go is Chabbey (Switzerland) away on her own with a gap of 1:23, while around 30 riders chase her down (if they've remembered she's out there)
The pace has gone up and gaps are forming
Kopecky is pushing on and appears to be getting annoyed that no one will ride with her
33.2km to go
Van Vleuten is on the move, countering once Kopecky slowed down
All the while, Elise Chabbey is still 23 seconds up the road
There's a lot of looking around... Van Vleuten could be going clear here
Kopecky accelerating through the feed zone, Deignan in the chase behind the Dutch
Vollering looks like she might get back to Kopecky, but risks dragging the group back to her Dutch teammate Van Vleuten
Kopecky pushing hard on a ramp with Van Vleuten in sight, but not caught
Van Vleuten pushing again as the group comes towards her
Van Vleuten caught
Marlen Reusser hanging around on the back of the chase group: not contributing but looking ready to counter if Chabbey is caught
27.6km to go
A group of seven is following the lone leader, with an Italian-led group over a minute behind them. We are probably looking at this seven or eight for the medals
22.9km to go
Chabbey is still clear
Van Vleuten is doing the majority of the pulling on the front of the chase group, to the benefit of her teammate Vollering (and the rest)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) leading up a climb until Deignan took it up
20.7km to go
Chabbey has been away for almost 50km and still has 23 seconds over the chase group
Uttrup Ludwig is having a go
The group came back together and Kopecky launched
Chabbey's gap is down to around 10 seconds with 18km to go
Vollering did a seated acceleration off the front of the group but the others were alive to it
Christina Schweinberger (Austria) is present in the group and is looking quite fresh whenever she comes to the front
The Dutch are on the move!
Van Vleuten went first and then Vollering went on the other side of the road. Kopecky chased Vollering over the top of a climb
Puncture for Van Vleuten
In all that excitement, Chabbey got caught
13.4km to go
Van Vleuten was 39 seconds to go as she crossed the line to start the final lap
Chabbey has stuck with the group that caught her: after such a long time on her own she may have been expected to go straight out the back
Deignan just did a little dig but sat up and looked at the others
12.5km to go
Van Vleuten at 40 seconds but is chasing hard
Deignan and Schweinberger are off the front and riding away
Reusser has sensed the danger and is trying to cross the gap
Vollering looks to be struggling, which could count her and Kopecky out as the latter (along with Chabbey) are glued to Vollering's wheel and not reacting to anyone else
Kopecky has woken up and dropped the rest; she's now trying to ride across
Uttrup Ludwig, Vollering and Chabbey look to be out of contention
Vollering looks like she's found a second wind and might be bringing her trip back to the lead quartet
As soon as Vollering got back to the lead group she attacked round them and took Kopecky with her
Deignan looked a bit out of sorts as Vollering's attack got underway. Vollering then got cramp and had to slow down to stretch it out
Kopecky looks the strongest
6.9km to go
Uttrip Ludwig has gone clear, Kopecky's caught and passed her, Deignan couldn't hold the wheel
Deignan looking very fatigued
Vollering looks resigned to the gold medal having gone up the road. The situation is ripe for a counter from Reusser to get the last step on the podium
5.6km to go
Huge attack from Kopecky on an uphill, Uttrup Ludwig has got nothing to say about it
Kopecky should be on for the win here
Silver is not a foregone conclusion
Lotte Kopecky wins the UCI Women's Elite World Championships Road Race
Sprint behind...
It looks like Vollering may have just grabbed second there
Here's the full report from the race:
Lotte Kopecky wins Women's Elite World Championships Road Race with searing uphill attack late in the race
