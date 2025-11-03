'My helmet saved my life' – Zoe Bäckstedt fractures wrist in training crash

Zoe Bäckstedt has said her helmet saved her life after a training crash left her with a fractured hand and wrist.

The under-23 cyclo-cross world champion will delay her move to riding CX due to the injuries; the Welshwoman was likely to begin her season off-road mid-November with a round of the X2O Trofee or Superprestige competitions, but will now have to wait.

"A perfect month of training and ‘holidays’ but a crash for me in training yesterday resulted in 2 small fractures in my hand and wrist…" the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider wrote. "It’s a shame to have this outcome and to miss the first races of the season but give me time and I’ll come back stronger.

Her team commented: "The helmet appreciation ⛑️❤️. Take care and we’re sending healing vibes 🙌."

Last year, Bäckstedt finished fourth overall in the elite women's World Cup standings after a consistent season, which saw her finish on three podiums at World Cups.

