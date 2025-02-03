Zoe Bäckstedt survives 'a little bit of panic' to win under-23 cyclo-cross world title

20-year-old retains rainbow bands despite late scare at UCI World Championships in France

Zoe Backstedt celebrating winning the under-23 cyclo-cross world title
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A shaky start and a late slip couldn’t stop Zoe Bäckstedt from winning her second consecutive under-23 title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Sunday.

The 20-year-old fell twice around the course in Liévin, France, first on the opening lap and again in the final lap, but still won by a comfortable 39 seconds ahead of Luxembourg’s Marie Schreiber.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like