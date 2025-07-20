Zoe Bäckstedt wins third stage in three days at Baloise Ladies Tour

Zoe Bäckstedt&#039;s dominance at the Baloise Ladies Tour continues
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Lancaster-Lennox's avatar
By
published

Zoe Bäckstedt's dominance at the Baloise Ladies Tour continues with third stage win in three days.

After conquering stage 3 in the morning, Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) topped the podium again after a stage 4 time trial victory in the afternoon.

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

