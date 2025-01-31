Great Britain win first ever mixed relay title at Cyclo-cross World Championships

Six-rider team led by Zoe Bäckstedt claims GB's first rainbow jersey of the year

Maia Zoe Roche (Great Britain), Cat Ferguson (Great Britain), Thomas Mein (Great Britain), Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain), Oscar Amey (Great Britain), Darlison Milo Wills (Great Britain) after the Mixed Team Relay
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Great Britain got off to a golden start at this year's UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, earning the nation's first-ever victory in the mixed relay on Friday.

The team of Zoe Bäckstedt, Cat Ferguson, Thomas Mein, Oscar Amey, Zoe Roche and Milo Wills won by just two seconds ahead of the Italian sextet in Liévin, France.

