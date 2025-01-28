Mathieu van der Poel vs Wout van Aert: Cyclo-cross World Championships form guide

Van Aert was a surprise addition to the CX Worlds lineup last weekend after he was initially not scheduled to race in Liévin

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

In an unexpected twist, Mathieu van der Poel will go up against Wout van Aert on Sunday for a shot at the cyclo-cross men’s world title in Liévin, northern France at the weekend.

Unlike Van der Poel, Van Aert was initially not scheduled to compete in the worlds but due to his form on the CX field in recent weeks it was announced that he will now be on the start line. Any duel between the longstanding rivals is always highly anticipated, whether it’s on or off road, although the two caked in mud going after the cyclo-cross rainbow jersey is special.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1