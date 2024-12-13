Mathieu van der Poel to race 11 cyclocross races this season, from the Zonohoven World Cup to the World Championships

Dutchman to defend his world title in northern France at beginning of February

Mathieu van der Poel climbs at the 2024 cyclocross World Championships, in his orange Dutch kit, on a white Canyon
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Mathieu van der Poel is to race 11 cyclocross races this season, starting with the Zonhoven World Cup on Sunday 22 December, and finishing with the World Championships in Liévin, France, on 2 February, it was announced on Friday.

This is the lowest number of CX events the six-time world champion has ever completed in a season, apart from 2021/22, when he was affected by injury. Last year, Van der Poel raced 14 times, concluding with victory at the World Championships in Tabor.

