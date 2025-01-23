No elite women met selection criteria for upcoming Cyclo-cross World Championships, says British Cycling

Xan Crees
British national champion Xan Crees was not selected for Great Britain for the event in northern France
Tom Thewlis
British Cycling will not field an elite women’s or under 23 men’s squad at the upcoming UCI cyclo-cross world championships due to no riders meeting the criteria for selection.

This means that the likes of Alderney Baker, Anna Kay and recently crowned female British national champion Xan Crees will not compete in Lievin in northern France in just over one week's time. It was recently announced that Great Britain will send an elite men’s team to the event along with an under-23 and junior women’s teams. Two junior riders will represent GB in the junior men’s category.

